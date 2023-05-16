U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert, her husband of nearly 18 years, the Rifle Republican announced on Tuesday.

Citing "irreconcilable differences" in a statement, Boebert called the announcement "difficult" and said she doesn't intend to discuss the matter further in public.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," she said in an emailed statement. "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process.

"I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

The couple, who were married in 2005, have four sons ranging in age from 10 to 17, the oldest of whom was due to become a father in April. Boebert announced earlier this year that she was set to become a grandmother at age 36, the same age her mother was when Boebert made her a grandmother with the birth of her oldest son.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Twitter account Patriot Takes noted that Boebert was "no longer wearing a wedding ring" in a post that included multiple recent photos of the lawmaker and her unadorned hands.

Boebert is serving her second term in the House representing the 3rd District, which covers most of the Western Slope and parts of Southern Colorado, including Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley.

An outspoken Second Amendment advocate and supporter of former President Donald Trump, Boebert first won election in 2020 after defeating five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in a Republican primary. She won reelection last fall by a narrow margin and is among the House incumbents considered most vulnerable in next year's election.

