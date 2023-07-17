Get live updates from The Denver Gazette's staff on Mike Johnston's inauguration as Denver mayor on Monday, July, 17, 2023.

9:31 a.m. - Crowd gathers for Mike Johnston's swearing in

True Apodaca-Cobell, the political director for SEIU Local 105 and a member of the labor relations committee for Johnston’s transition, waited nearly first in line to take his seat inside the ceremony.

“It’s incredible,” he said of Denver’s first inauguration of a new mayor in 12 years. “I’m looking forward to a mayor who is actually listening, and is from all accounts ready to be engaged.”

The transition process, and the fact that the committee he served on existed at all, was one of the first signs that Johnston aims to be a transparent and engaged mayor, Apodaca-Cobell said.

The use of committees “was unique. It wasn’t just a bunch of back door deals” leading up to Johnston’s swearing in, he said. The committee gave Apodaca-Cobell a seat at a table where people came together to brainstorm solutions for the city, and where professional moderators led forums to spur critical thinking. He’s optimistic that Johnston will continue to be a mayor “who is thinking about labor in such a progressive way.”

8:57 a.m. - Mike Johnston tweets optimism before inauguration

Optimism suffused the city of Denver's air on Monday morning, as Mike Johnston prepares to take the oath of office as Denver's 46th mayor.

"Alright, Denver, here we go!" Johnston said on Twitter. "It's a new day."

8:38 a.m. - Roads closed around Union Station

Wynkoop and 17th streets were shut down outside the front of Union Station Monday morning as crews worked to set up a stage for Mike Johnston's inauguration party.

The stage and sound equipment was being set up on the south side of Union Station at its main entrance.

The inauguration, which is called "Denver Vibes Festival" kicks off at 5 p.m. on Wynkoop Plaza.