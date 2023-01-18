As Denver digs out of its snow covered streets, cars and buildings, the city's fleet of large plows and smaller 4x4 truck plows took to the streets like knights in shining armor. However shiny their trucks can be after running through Denver's slushy slop on 12 hour shifts, anyway.
But after the previous two storms left many residents high and dry, or rather ice bound and wet, some were frustrated ahead of the next round of snow. Many roads remained packed with ice, and this led to one mayoral candidate — Chris Hansen, who did not respond to the question The Denver Gazette posed to all mayoral candidates — taking to twitter saying the city needs to "plow the damn roads."
We should not still be dealing with snow from 19 days ago.— Chris Hansen for Denver (@Chris4Denver) January 17, 2023
I said it before, and I’ll say it again. We need to plow the damn roads — and the bike paths, and the bus stops — and ensure they are clear and safe for all Denver citizens. https://t.co/6Qe3TbqwNE
The issue can "make or break" a mayor's career according to mayoral candidate Paul Fiorino. Fiorino was one of several candidates for the Denver mayor's office who responded to a question sent out by the Denver Gazette: "What are your plans to improve Denver's response to severe snow weather?"
Their responses are below:
Robert Treta:
"[We need] a sun exposure evaluation on how these high rises are impacting our roads. Builders and developers will not obtain a building permit unless they pay the City and County of Denver a right-of-way maintenance fee. They don’t shovel their walkways, and it turns to ice. It’s dangerous, people are walking in main roads. When residents are away, they should have a resource such as 311 to call [to clear their walkways]. There’s an organization called Snow Angels, but it’s not effective. It’s a volunteer program and hard to get them to come out and you have to really find them. I want to put together a work program for the homeless to shovel walks around the city. There’s a young capable, viable workforce, and we need help shoveling the sidewalks. The city needs to be doing a much better job with the snow removal.
Kelly Brough:
"I know Denver residents want to hear a mayoral candidate promise to regularly plow side roads, but as a former Chief of Staff who managed the City’s response to snowstorms, that would be financially irresponsible. That is why I will maintain the policy of only plowing side streets for storms forecasted to produce more than six inches of snow."
Andy Rougeot:
"The poorly plowed streets of Denver are another sign of the failure of this Mayor and City Council. As Mayor, I will make sure our streets are plowed, including our side streets. I will also keep our streets safe, regardless of weather, by enforcing the camping ban and adding four hundred police officers to Denver's police force."
Leslie Herod:
"When it comes to snow removal, Denver is ready to do better. It is not just about snowplow drivers, and if this street or that street is cleared; we know the city employees working to remove the snow are understaffed, and we don’t have the resources to plow every street and right of way. We must ensure that our snow removal workers are supported and have the appropriate equipment they need to succeed. Our priorities as a city should be on getting from point A to point B. That means making sure that snow is not piled up in places like pedestrian walkways and crosswalks and right-of-ways forcing people to walk in the street to get to their cars or business without having to navigate mounds of ice. We have all seen how that leads to people slipping and falling or hazarding cars driving by. That is unsafe and unacceptable."
Thomas Wolf:
While “plow the damn roads” may play to some reactionary voters, it shows little self-awareness from mayoral candidates who are current or former elected officials, lack of accountability and ignorance of the snow removal response plan. Perhaps most importantly, it invalidates their alleged climate credentials and harshly reveals them to be opportunistically brown versus truly green. Sadly typical, just politicians being politicians. In my administration we will not curse randomly to seek favor, instead in all matters we will take an evidence-based approach and continually evaluate to optimize systems and budgets. We will also acknowledge the fine plow drivers that take on a cold dangerous task, often while we are warm in bed. So instead of crying wolf about a snowstorm, please vote Wolf to see your city run with competence and made safe clean and smart."
Terrance Roberts:
"My plan for snow removal would be first to make sure we have a fully staffed, well managed, and maintained fleet of city owned vehicles and equipment especially for snow removal during winter months. These types of services can and should also be contracted to small businesses who can get to places where the city is missing spots but need extra support. There should be a special emphasis and attention paid to school areas, side streets, and senior living complexes and communities. Our removal vehicles and staff should be employed while snow is coming down and manageable as each inch piles up, like CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) does to manage our highway traffic and safety. A well managed department and executed plan like this could keep our roads and vulnerable walking/biking areas much safer and clear of dangerous levels of snow and ice that could disable much needed thoroughfares."
Kwame Spearman:
"I will lead our city the way that I lead my team at Tattered Cover: Denverites need to feel seen and heard. And if you look at some of our city's services — ranging from 911 response times to trash pickup to slow plowing — it doesn't feel like we're listening. This mentality will change under my mayorship. Specifically, regarding snow plowing, we need to evaluate all on-call contracts with private operators to ensure we have the best and most responsive snow plow operators. We also need to develop a snow program that ensures sidewalks and bike lanes get the same city support that our roads do. And most importantly, internally and externally, we will create metrics that the city must achieve to ensure we're doing a good job. If we fail to meet these metrics, we'll find new partnerships to get the work done."
Aurelio Martinez:
"[Snow removal] has been a big issue in Denver for as long as I can remember. We don’t have to stop productivity simply because we get snow on the ground. We have to take care of the people that live here in Denver, as well as the people that are driving in from outside of Denver to come into work. People don’t want to hear excuses. ‘We only have 10 trucks, or five trucks’ or whatever it is, fix it. You need more trucks? Buy more trucks. You need more drivers? Hire more drivers. Do whatever has to be done so we take care of the people that live here in the city. That’s what we have to focus on, and that’s what we will focus on so that when we get these major snowstorms, we don’t want to be paralyzed. Let’s just stop lollygagging and do it."
Trinidad Rodriguez:
"As mayor, the city’s snow response will be improved with more up-to-the minute, detailed communication with the people of Denver, specific to their location. Denverites will know where snow removal operations will occur for each storm. People will be able to plan their commutes and other trips better. What can Denverites do to support their neighbors by ensuring accessibility ramps and sidewalks are cleared at intersections? We can coordinate among volunteers, like neighborhood watch programs, to leverage the work of plows so everyone can be mobile regardless of weather conditions."
Paul Fiorino:
"The plows hit and block alleys and junctions, [snow] piles up and remains. Pedestrians must jump puddles or navigate a perilous path to the other side. Bike trails get plowed early and they are the chosen path since sidewalks are extremely inconsistent. Alleyways need attention too. 311 reporting is available but, will it get the attention that is asked? So far, no. I feel for the seniors pulling groceries or wheel-chair bound having to detour or literally scream and turn to find another way. We need a comprehensive plan that brings private plows and public plows and institution services to see the problem places. Tall buildings block the southern sun, so those roads freeze up and stay that way. Development needs to address that issue. One plow makes it harder for another smaller plow, which moves snow from here to there, leaving the pedestrians in turmoil or dangerous situations."