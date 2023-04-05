District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, the incumbent, overtook challenger Darrell Watson by 54 votes in the latest count.

The latest tally on Wednesday counted nearly 14,000 votes.

With neither candidate anywhere close to hitting the 50% mark, the race is likely headed toward a runoff.

So far, CdeBaca has secured 43.95% of the vote, compared to Watson's 43.56%.

Watson took the lead in the earlier counts, gaining as much as 294 votes over the incumbent at one point.

Meanwhile, Sarah Parady overtook former state senator Penfield Tate for the second spot in the race for city council at-large.

The latest update from saw Parady gaining 7,700 votes, enough to lead the former legislator by about 1,400 votes. The two are separated by just 0.6 points.

In Denver’s at-large council race, candidates only must finish in the top two spots to win, as there are no runoffs for the two open seats on the council.

Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez maintained her lead in the race.