Denver voters Tuesday decided among candidates running for 11 city council districts — they'll select one per district — in addition to picking two candidates for at-large seats on the city council.

At-large seats will be decided on election day Tuesday, while district seats could enter a runoff if no one candidate garners 50% or more of the vote.

At-large councilmembers Debbie Ortega, who is running for mayor, and Robin Kniech, are term-limited. Councilmembers Kendra Black of District 4 and Jolon Clark of District 7 did not seek re-election.

Here are unofficial results in each race as of early returns.

Council At-Large

The council-at-large seat comprises the entire city of Denver. As of early returns, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez held 17.5% of votes while Penfield Tate secured 16.4%.

Will Chan: 5.7%

Dominic A. Diaz: 3.4%

Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez: 17.4%

Tim Hoffman: 11.9%

Travis Leiker: 16.2%

Sarah Parady: 15.7%

Penfield Tate: 16.4%

Jeff Walker: 4.5%

Marty Zimmerman: 8.4%

District 1

The district includes the following areas: Berkeley, Chaffee Park, Highland, Jefferson Park, Regis, Sloan’s Lake, Sunnyside, West Highland and West Colfax. As of early returns, Amanda Sandoval held a whopping lead by more than 64 percentage points.

Amanda Sandoval: 82%

Ava Truckey: 17.9%

District 2

The district includes the following areas: Bear Valley, Bow Mar Heights, Centennial Acres, Centennial Estates, Dartmouth Heights, Fort Logan, Glenbrook, Grant Ranch, Green Meadows, Harvey Park, Mar Lee, Marston, Marston Shores, Park West, Pinecrest Village, Pinehurst, Pinehurst Estates, Pinehurst South, Provincetown Landing, Seven Springs, Sharon Park. As of early returns, Kevin Flynn took a strong lead with 75.8% of the vote.

Tiffany Caudill: 15.2%

Kevin Flynn: 75.8%

Chris Herr: 8.8%

Council District 3

The district includes the following areas: Barnum, Barnum West, La Alma Lincoln Park, Sun Valley, Villa Park, West Colfax, Westwood & Mar Lee.

Jamie Torres: 99.9%

Council District 4

The district includes the following areas: Goldsmith, Hampden, Hampden South, Kennedy, Southmoor Park, University Hills, and Wellshire. As of early returns, Diana Romero Campbell held the lead by more than 12 percentage points.

Diana Romero Campbell: 56.3%

Tony Pigford: 43.6%

Council District 5

The district includes the following areas: Hale, Montclair, Hilltop, Lowry, Windsor, East Colfax (the part south of Colfax) and Washington/Virginia Vale. As of early returns, Amanda Sawyer led by more than 29 percentage points.

Amanda Sawyer: 64.8%

Michael Hughes: 35.1%

Council District 6

The district includes the following areas: Belcaro, Cory-Merrill, University, University Park, University Hills, Virginia Village, Washington/Virginia Vale, and Rosedale.

Paul Kashmann: 100%

Council District 7

The district includes the following areas: Athmar Park, College View, Historic Baker, Overland Park, Platt Park, Ruby Hill, West Washington Park, and Valverde. As of early returns, Flor Alvidrez lead candidates with 37.4% of the vote.

Nick Campion: 18.1%

Flor Alvidrez: 37.4%

Adam Estroff: 18.4%

Arthur May: 8.6%

Guy Padget: 17.2%

Council District 8

The district includes the following areas: Park Hill, Central Park, portions of Montbello, and East Colfax. As of early returns, Brad Revere held the lead with 36.6% of the vote.

Tyler Drum: 9.5%

Shontel M. Lewis: 31%

Brad Revare: 36.6%

Christian A. Steward: 8%

Leslie Twarogowski: 14.1%

Council District 9

The district includes the following areas: Auraria, Central Business District, City Park, City Park West, Clayton, Cole, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, Globeville, Whittier, Skyland, and Union Station. As of early returns, Darrell Watson held a narrow lead over Candi CdeBaca with 45.8% of the vote.

Kwon Atlas: 11.3%

Candi CdeBaca: 42.76%

Darrell Watson: 45.84%

Council District 10

The district includes the following areas: Belcaro, Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Cherry Creek, Civic Center, Congress Park, Country Club, Golden Triangle, North Capitol Hill, and Speer. As of early returns, Chris Hinds held the lead with 38.8%.

Margie Morris: 13.4%

Shannon Hoffman: 21.7%

Chris Hinds: 38.8%

Noah Kaplan: 25.9%

Council District 11

The district includes the following areas: Denver International Airport, Gateway, Green Valley Ranch, Montbello, High Point, and Parkfield.

Stacie Gilmore: 99.8%