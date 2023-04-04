Editor's note: The races in this year's municipal election include various seats, notably the mayor, city council, clerk and recorder, and auditor. Denver voters will also decide the fate of local ballot measures. Polling centers close at 7 p.m. Check here for live updates.

4:21 p.m. — Ballot boxes beginning to fill



Voting has begun to pick up at 4 p.m. at the Harvey Recreation Center, where election staffers noted that more people are dropping off their ballots or voting in person. “It was pretty dead this morning, but things are picking up,” a staffer said.

Outside, where officials set up a ballot drop box, staffers waved several cars into a lane bounded by orange cones. “This is ballot box No. 3,” one staffer said, indicating two had already been filled.

2:47 p.m. — Denver Elections online presence



Denver's election bureau has a results dashboard that will display results after the polls close at 7:00 p.m. and they release of preliminary results. It is at: Denver Election Results

Ballot processing is being live streamed on YouTube.

And what's a modern election without a meme included? @DenverElections Twitter feed has that covered.

2 p.m. — Candidates make last minute push for votes

Candidates for Denver mayor are making a final push in the hopes of finishing strong with only a few hours left before the city's voting closes. The candidates had hunkered down over the weekend, conducting phone banks off Pecos Street to knocking on doors of the Sunnyside and University neighborhoods. With the race expected to be tight, a few votes could put anyone of them in the top two spots, who would then vie in a runoff in June.

"With record low voter turnout, your vote matters more than ever! Make sure you and 5 other friends turn in your ballots by 7 p.m., tonight to make sure we elect a mayor who is committed to fighting for Denver's future!" Andy Rougeot said on Twitter.

"We made it to Election Day, #Denver!" Chris Hansen similarly said. "Don’t forget to get your ballot in or hop in line at your polling place by 7 p.m.! Find you polling place or drop box: lnkd.in/gJpm3MYQ"

"You call me, or I call you. Locate your nearest drop box or voter polling service center DebbieOrtega.com/vote and if in doubt give our campaign center a call," Debbei Ortega said.

"Make sure you get your ballots in by 7 p.m., but after that, come to our Election Night watch party!" Lisa Calderon said.

"Today is the day!" Kelly Brough said, adding, "Be sure to turn in your ballot by 7 p.m., or visit one of the many Denver locations to cast your vote today."

Mike Johnston echoed the message: "Good morning, Denver! Election Day is finally here! If you haven’t submitted your ballot yet, be sure to find your closest dropbox or in-person polling site here."

"Tonight we celebrate a years worth of hard work" Ean Tafoya said. "Doors, debates, calls, concerts, art shows, fashion shows, plays, texting, parades, marches, bike rides, coffee hours, meet and greets, house parties, + more."

8:50 a.m. — A quick guide to locating the nearest voting center

To locate the nearest ballot drop box or polling center near you, click here. You'll see a map and just above it a search field. Enter your address and hit search. Note that the map will show you the address you entered as a pin icon — that's your address, not where to go. To figure out where to go, you need to hover your cursor on the red box or blue check mark closest to your address. The name of the ballot drop box or voting center will pop up. Clicking on it will give you the option to get directions. On a mobile phone, you'll need to click on the drop box or voting center, and then click on the address that pops up to get directions.

8:20 a.m. — Smooth sailing so far, despite the weather

Election officials so far have found no issues at polling centers throughout Denver this morning. They said voters have plenty of options, despite the rain and snow.

"They can come in to a vote center to get toasty and cast their ballot, they can drop their ballot in a secure drop box across the city, or they can use the drive up option at most vote centers so they don’t even have to leave their cars," Lucille Wenegieme of the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office told The Denver Gazette.

"Lastly, today’s the day! If they wait until things thaw out, they’ll miss their change," Wenegieme added.

7:20 a.m. — Snow and cold temperatures for election day

Denver voters heading to the polls should expect the white stuff. There’s a 70% chance of snow showers in the forecast for Tuesday, mainly before 5 p.m. Expect cloudy skies, with a high near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Light flurries and blowing snow sticking to the grass early, but sidewalks and streets just appear wet.

6 a.m. — Ballot return inches up, but still lags behind previous elections

Voters returned more than 18,000 ballots yesterday, the single biggest haul yet in this year's election. Still, that number lags behind the 25,000 plus ballots returned before the election in 2019. Monday's returns bring total turnout to 19.7%. A total of 363,704 ballots have yet to be cast.

And, in keeping with weekly trends, voters aged 65 and above continue to dominate turnout, submitting over 36,000 ballots. The next closest group, aged 55-64, turned in less than half that amount, reaching almost 15,000.

Interested in watching the ballot count?

Denverites don't need to leave home — or their office — to watch the ballot count. The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office is live-streaming the counting and processing rooms here: https://youtu.be/PHnJq9z0MQQ 📺

Officials have also sought to reassure the public that the election system in Denver is safe and secure, and that various security measures are in place to protect the sanctity of the mail-in ballot.

Do not mail your ballot

Just a friendly reminder that, if you still have not voted, do no mail your ballot. It's too late. Instead, bring your ballot to one of the city's 43 drop boxes that are open 24 hours. You may also vote in person or return your ballot at a voting center or drive-through. The locations are available here.

Check for wait times at nearest polling center

Voters can check the wait times at polling centers here to ensure they won't get stuck in line.

