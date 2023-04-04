Mike Johnston took the early lead in the race for mayor, the unofficial and early count shows.

Johnston, a former state senator, secured about 25% of the votes in the first tally at 7 p.m.

In second place is Kelly Brough, a former chamber of commerce executive. She held 23% of the vote.

About 90,000 of the votes had been tallied so far.

A cheer went up in the crowd of several hundred people who gathered at Mike Johnston's watch party at a Lower Downtown hotel when the first round of results posted on a screen at the front of the room showing Johnston with a narrow lead over Brough, whose supporters are gathered about a half mile away.

Cheers also erupted among Brough's supporters, competing with the loud music playing in the ReelWorks Event Center.

"I'm feeling great. I don't know what else to say," Kelly Brough said right before the first polling results were posted. "My goal was to make sure voters knew who I was and what my plans were."

Brough said she "felt a lot of love" from Denver voters as the campaign picked up. Her final "Coffee with Kelly" events drew 30 to 40 people each as election day neared.

The two candidates were among three candidates in a tie in a poll commissioned by the Denver Gazette, 9News and Metropolitan State University. They also dominated the fundraising race, managing to bring in well over $2.7 million in direct contributions and matching funds combined.

A cluster of candidates is running behind Brough and Johnston. Of the group, Lisa Calderon sits in third place at 14.4% and Andy Rougeot at 13.47%. Leslie Herod has so far secured 9%.