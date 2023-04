Mike Johnston took the early lead in the race for mayor, the unofficial and early count shows.Ā

Johnston, a former state senator, secured about 25% of the votes in the first tally at 7 p.m.

In second place is Kelly Brough, a former chamber of commerce executive. She held 23% of the vote.Ā

About 90,000 of the votes had been tallied so far.

A cheer went up in the crowd of several hundred people who gathered at Mike Johnston's watch party at a Lower Downtown hotel when the first round of results posted on a screen at the front of the room showing Johnston with a narrow lead over Brough, whose supporters are gathered about a half mile away.

Cheers also erupted among Brough's supporters, competing with the loud music playing in the ReelWorks Event Center.Ā

"I'm feeling great. I don't know what else to say," Kelly Brough said right before the first polling results were posted. "My goal was to make sure voters knew who I was and what my plans were."

Brough said she "felt a lot of love" from Denver voters as the campaign picked up. Her final "Coffee with Kelly" events drew 30 to 40 people each as election day neared.Ā Ā

The two candidates were among three candidates in a tie in a poll commissioned by the Denver Gazette, 9News and Metropolitan State University. They also dominated the fundraising race, managing to bring in well overĀ $2.7 million in direct contributions and matching fundsĀ combined.Ā Ā

A cluster of candidates is running behind Brough and Johnston. Of the group, Lisa Calderon sits in third place at 14.4% and Andy Rougeot at 13.47%. Leslie Herod has so far secured 9%.Ā Ā

