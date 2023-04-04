A cheer went up in the crowd of several hundred people who gathered at Johnston's watch party at a Lower Downtown hotel when the first round of results posted on a screen at the front of the room showing Johnston with a narrow lead over Brough, whose supporters were gathered about a half mile away.

Cheers also erupted among Brough's supporters, competing with the loud music playing in the ReelWorks Event Center.

Brough said she "felt a lot of love" from Denver voters as the campaign picked up. Her final "Coffee with Kelly" events drew 30 to 40 people each as election day neared, her campaign said.

"When you grow up poor or disadvantaged or sometimes just different, you hear a lot more about what you can't do or who you can't be," Brough told her supporters. "What changes all of that in all our lives is when we get support from others. When people believe in us before we believe in ourselves."

Brough served as U.S. John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff when he was mayor, and she had been a legislative analyst of all 13 current members of the Denver City Council. She has been an on-call snowplow driver at Stapleton Airport, head of human resources at the City of Denver, and president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The two were among three candidates tied in an earlier poll commissioned by the Denver Gazette, 9News and Metropolitan State University. They also dominated the fundraising race, managing to bring in well over $2.7 million in direct contributions and matching funds combined.

In his victory speech, Johnston said Denver chose "optimism and hope and change tonight."

"Denver voters said they believe in bold ideas with real, concrete plans to accomplish those bold ideas. And tonight, the work just begins," Johnston added.

Johnston also announced that his wife, Courtney, will be a contestant on Jeopardy! this month.

"We were blessed to have an incredible field of candidates in this race — not just an incredible group of people but also an incredible group of ideas," Johnston said, adding that he is "excited to make sure we can help bring their ideas for Denver to reality at the same time we try to bring our ideas to be a reality."

Johnston worked as a teacher and principal before being elected to the first of his two terms representing northeast Denver in the Colorado Senate in 2009. He ran for governor in 2018, coming in third behind Gov. Jared Polis and Cary Kennedy in the Democratic primary that year.

Johnston also served as the president and CEO of Gary Community Ventures.

After early results were posted, Calderon's campaign said the night was still young.

"We're seeing exactly what we expected," Sarah Lake, campaign manager for Calderon, said. "Our voters are late voters and we know that black and brown communities and low income communities are the ones who tend to turn in ballots late."

Lake added: "We are going to show that Denver is a truly progressive city who wants new leadership that's going to represent its people and make sure that we're leading with proven solutions to our biggest challenges."

Meanwhile, Debbie Ortega's campaign also said it wasn't ready to concede after early results came in.