Despite a strong rally in the last three vote tallies, Lisa Calderón failed to overtake Kelly Brough and secure a spot in the runoff election for the next mayor of Denver.

Mike Johnston, meanwhile, maintained his lead in a dominant performance that persisted through the last two days.

So far, Johnston holds 24.45% of the vote, with Brough at 20% and Calderón at 18%.

The last tally at 2 p.m. Thursday, which counted roughly 22,000 votes, gave Calderón 5,208 votes, compared to Brough's 3,525.

But it was insufficient to put Calderón in second place.

In order to overtake Brough, she needed to win 38% of the 23,000 ballots left to count — which also means outperforming Johnston.

Instead, Calderón received 24% of the latest tally, while Brough maintained a 16% share.

Calderón acknowledged she did not make the runoff election in a statement sent out on Twitter. She thanked her supporters for believing in her vision of Denver and said her campaign “did more with less.”

In the final tally, Calderon was unable to unseat second place finisher Kelly Brough, coming short by just about 3,100 votes. Though her run was unsuccessful, Calderon said she will campaign with other like-minded candidates like Shontel Lewis, Candi CdeBaca and Shannon Hoffman who are running for council districts 8, 9 and 10, respectively.

The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office said roughly 2,400 votes are left to be counted. These are ballots that need a “cure” or clarification about a discrepancy or other adjudication.

Calderón could conceivably get to the runoff if all of those remaining ballots are counted in her favor. That scenario, however, is unrealistic.