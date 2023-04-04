The former Park Hill Golf Course would stay undeveloped for now, if margins as of early returns in the 2O ballot measure hold steady.

Early and unofficial results showed voters rejecting a ballot measure to lift a conservation easement on the property by a margin of more than 20 percentage points. The "no" vote leads, 60.3% to 39.7%.

Question 2O asked voters whether residents want to remove a conservation easement on the 155-acre property. Voting “yes” would clear the way for sweeping redevelopment of the site, while voting “no” would keep the park as is.

Controversy shrouded the issue after the landowner submitted a proposal to turn the former golf course into affordable housing, market-rate housing, a grocery store and park space that drummed up pushback from Denverites who worried about losing open space in a fast-growing city.

The redevelopment plans spurred debates and rallies that turned out big Denver names, such as former mayor Wellington Webb, in opposition to the redevelopment proposal. The city council voted 11-2 last year to put the issue up for a vote of the people.

Opponents have pushed for the site to be used as park space and a recreational enclave. The former golf course is located in a historically Black community and was zoned as open space before the council’s vote. The current conservation easement requires an 18-hole golf course be the primary use of the site.

Although affordable housing is needed in Denver, such projects should be built near the property, not on it, Save Open Space Denver representative Woody Garnsey has said, one of the development’s opponents. Critics have also pushed back against developers’ stance that the choice is to either approve the ballot measure or keep the land a golf course forever.

Proponents of 2O had a different vision.

Kenneth Ho of Westside Investment Partners, the site’s owner, has said his company’s plans for the property are rooted in diversity, equity and social justice. Redeveloping the site would bring opportunity to an area that has “suffered disinvestment for decades,” he said at a forum last year.

Ho has promised a “yes” vote on 2O means 100 acres of public parks and open space, a grocery store in an area considered a food desert, and affordable housing that will serve low-income communities.

The project prioritizes walkability, Ho said, while other supporters touted it as a way to curb displacement in a city as expensive as Denver. Among backers was Habitat for Humanity, the Butterfly Pavilion, Denver Streets Partnership and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver CEO Heather Lafferty said amid community debate that "Repurposing a defunct golf course into an actual community asset where people can afford to live should be everyone’s priority.”

Reporters Alex Edwards and Kyla Pearce contributed to this story.