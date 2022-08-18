This November, voters will be able to drop off their ballots any time of day at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora.
The Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s office announced on Thursday that it is relocating a 24-hour drop box from the Aurora Motor Vehicle branch office near Chambers Road and 6th Avenue to the fairgrounds. The office said it believes this will better serve voters in developing areas of the county. The fairgrounds are at 25690 E. Quincy Avenue in Aurora.
“We’re expanding access to an area that’s growing rapidly, while keeping the same convenience for voters in central Aurora,” Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez said in a news release. “The best part is that we’re using existing resources and saving taxpayer dollars.”
Two additional drop boxes are located less than a mile away. One is at CentrePoint Plaza, at 14980 E. Alameda Drive. A second is at the Aurora Municipal Centre, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, in the Library Circle.
The county will have 35 drop boxes available to voters for the General Election. All are open 24 hours a day and monitored by video. The drop boxes open on Oct. 17., the day Arapahoe County will begin mailing ballots to voters.