As Denver prepares to elect its first new mayor in 12 years, the crowded field of candidates have taken varied tones in their views on the role of policing.

The election comes at a time when many activists are pushing to reduce the role of armed officers and direct resources toward social services. Law enforcement officials worry about persistent officer shortages. Certain public safety issues, such as car thefts, frustrate just about everyone.

Among the candidates known for their support of policing reform, Lisa Calderón and state Rep. Leslie Herod lead in a poll commissioned by candidate (and current at-large city councilmember) Debbie Ortega’s campaign, according to data published by Denverite on Jan. 25. Eight percent of respondents chose Calderón as their first choice, tied with Herod and behind Ortega at 12%.

Twelve percent chose Calderón as their second choice, again behind Ortega at 18%. However, the largest share of respondents answered “undecided,” with 47% choosing the response in their first choice for mayor and 23% undecided in their second choice.

“When we reimagine Denver, we can transform how city government operates and is viewed by the public. We can be a model city where … community safety and police reform coexist,” Calderón said when she announced her candidacy in October.

Some common threads community organizers want to see in the next mayor’s approach to public safety include narrowing the role of armed officers to focus on serious crimes, the potential for directing some money in the public safety budget toward social services instead and walking back policies that some say, in effect, criminalize homelessness — such as Denver’s urban camping ban.

Many organizations in Denver that push for reforms to policing can’t endorse candidates because of their nonprofit status, or they have a practice of not doing so. But some leaders spoke to the Denver Gazette about how their organizations would like to see the next mayor approach public safety.

Pastor Robert Davis, who leads Denver’s Task Force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety, said the task force has chosen to focus on the role of armed officers. The position of the task force as a whole, he said, isn’t to dissolve the police department because individual members have widely different views on what role it should play – or whether it should exist at all.

“We need to come up with solutions for public safety from community and from a public health perspective, not a criminal prosecution perspective,” he said. “So, we're really interested in a candidate who emerges who is not necessarily going to close down the jails; close down the police departments but rather one who is going to think: ‘How do we remove so many of (the responsibilities law enforcement officers have) and transfer them over to community?’”

The task force can’t endorse candidates as a 501(c)(3) organization but will host candidate forums over two nights early in March.

The Denver Police Protective Association, the police department’s collective bargaining organization, was not available for comment for this story.

The candidates who have prioritized work to reform policing in their careers come from different backgrounds that inform their views on law enforcement. An incident in 2005 when Calderón said her son was a victim of police brutality spurred her into action pushing for change to policing. Ever since, she has run programs and served on committees dedicated to the issue.

She previously ran a community reentry program for people transitioning out of jail and has sat on the Task Force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety that released a report with 112 reform recommendations. Calderón is currently the director of Emerge Colorado, which trains Democratic women to run for office. She also served as the chief of staff to District 9 Councilmember Candi CdeBaca.

Herod helped pass a bill in 2020 that put in place sweeping new requirements for law enforcement accountability in Colorado. She chairs the board of the Caring for Denver Foundation, which funds initiatives for mental health and substance treatment, and also helps fund the city’s Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program. STAR pairs mental health clinicians and paramedics to respond to behavioral health situations instead of police.

Terrance Roberts is an anti-gang activist who used to be a Bloods gang member. He ran a youth program in Northeast Park Hill called the Prodigal Son Initiative, and raised money for redevelopment efforts in Holly Square, which burned down in 2008 in a gang dispute.

At last week’s debate, Roberts called for elected sheriff and police officials – both mayoral appointees. He compared Denver’s public safety budget last year, making up 39% of the general fund, to 2% spent on housing to bring attention to his call for more money dedicated to affordable housing.

Decriminalizing behaviors linked to homelessness is a key priority for the Denver Alliance for Street Health Response, an organization created specifically to launch an alternative response program — the Support Team Assisted Response program (STAR) was the eventual result. The Alliance doesn’t endorse candidates, but Director Vinnie Cervantes said the organization wants to see the Street Enforcement Team (SET) disbanded.

SET is a team of civilians under the Denver Department of Safety’s oversight that has authority to enforce “quality of life” ordinances. Critics such as Cervantes say it targets people experiencing homelessness and moves the issue around rather than connecting people with social and health services.

“They've marketed this program as one that is listening to the community to be able to remove police from situations where they're not needed," he said. "But it is, in actuality, the expansion of policing and not necessarily diversion from policing.”

The city’s support for community-led oversight of STAR is also a key issue for Cervantes. He’s part of a committee formed to provide citizen oversight of STAR but has raised concerns that the city has increasingly shut out its ability to have a say in the program.

The committee’s existence is not codified in ordinance or protected by any other official means, and tensions between members and city officials boiled over last summer when the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment indefinitely shut down its monthly meetings with the committee. Cervantes believes the next mayor could take steps to protect the committee by pushing for a law change or appointing a new head of the health department supportive of it.

Denise Maes, a public policy consultant who founded Maes Solutions, supports Kelly Brough’s candidacy because she believes Brough doesn’t view public safety as exclusively in the purview of law enforcement. Maes said she’s not dismissive of people who feel downtown Denver has grown more unsafe, but she doesn’t believe public health issues such as drug use and homelessness should be equated to public safety.

“I do think that conflating public safety with the homeless issue is not a good idea. … I think revitalizing (downtown) will have the effect of the collateral effects of actually improving everything overall. I think that's a better course of action.”

Brough built her name recognition as CEO of the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce and as former Mayor John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff.

She has told the Denver Gazette she supports moving homeless people into safe housing rather than continuing “sweeps” by law enforcement of homeless encampments, which she said are ineffective. But a homelessness policy plan released by her campaign also says she would end “unsanctioned” encampments within her first year in office.

Brough has said she supports expanding alternative response programs such as STAR but hasn’t publicly committed to a specific plan for increasing, decreasing or holding constant the city’s public safety budget.

“It seems to me that a lot of the candidates who may have a ‘no more police’ bent to them are really careful, because they don't think that resonates very well with the public,” Maes said of the field of candidates generally. “But I do think there are maybe a little bit more thoughtful comments about alternatives, like STAR; behavioral health care; mental health care providers. There’s more of a spectrum ... as opposed to no police.”