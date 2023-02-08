The Denver District 9 City Council race may not have the most candidates, but it will likely be one of the most closely watched. District 9 incumbent Councilmember Candi CdeBaca faces challenges from Kwon Atlas and Darrell Watson.

A Tuesday debate, hosted by the GES Gazette and the Greater Park Hill News, took place in the new Colorado State University Hydro building and was generally cordial. Candidates did not resort to shouting or jeering and demonstrated respect for one another, despite huge differences in opinion in some jeers and cheers from the crowd.

An early conversation starter concerned older style homes, that typically serve as starter residence for new homeowners, being bought and scrapped for new development. CdeBaca agreed with those who say it's a loss of character for neighborhoods, and lamented the loss of history that results.

Watson had a different perspective, saying the councilwoman does not know what the character of neighborhoods like Park Hill is and offering a plan to learn.

"Park Hill as a whole and does not have an area plan," he said. "The first thing I will do is streamline the area planning process, ensuring that we expedite it so Park Hill neighbors have the right to decide the type of development in their community."

Two later topics continued the discussion around the Park Hill Golf Course and a quartet of anonymous mailers that outright attacked CdeBaca's voting record. CdeBaca was called out for her opposition to parts of the redevelopment of the golf course, especially the use of metropolitan districts to finance part of it.

The mailers sent out citywide alleged CdeBaca was anti-affordable housing and anti-homelessness. She defended her voting record.

"I have voted on 6,000 bills since I've been in office and 95% of the time, it's been in alignment with my colleagues," she said. "To be a rubber stamp is not what I signed up to do. It's not what you elected me to do."

Addressing the quartet of anonymous mailers, Kwon Atlas denounced them outright and said he did not know who sent them. He called for stronger legislation against similar mailers and "dark money" in politics.

Watson initially did not respond directly, instead steering the conversation into housing policy. This frustrated members of the crowd and Watson quickly apologized and also denounced the mailers.

"I don't support sending out anonymous mailers," he said. "When I send a mailer I will have my name, my face and what I believe in."

But that wasn't good enough for CdeBaca, who shot back quickly.

"Darrell implies that we should accept whatever is in front of us no matter what it is," she said. "And I think that should be appalling to voters, that you should expect us to accept crumbs on your behalf when the city has been raped by developers."