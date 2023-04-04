Editor's note: The races in this year's municipal election include various seats, notably the mayor, city council, clerk and recorder, and auditor. Denver voters will also decide the fate of local ballot measures. Polling centers close at 7 p.m. Check here for live updates.

6 a.m. — Ballot return inches up, but still lags behind previous elections

Voters returned more than 18,000 ballots yesterday, the single biggest haul yet in this year's election. Still, that number lags behind the 25,000 plus ballots returned before the election in 2019. Monday's returns bring total turnout to 19.7%. A total of 363,704 ballots have yet to be cast.

And, in keeping with weekly trends, voters aged 65 and above continue to dominate turnout, submitting over 36,000 ballots. The next closest group, aged 55-64, turned in less than half that amount, reaching almost 15,000.

Interested in watching the ballot count?

Denverites don't need to leave home — or their office — to watch the ballot count. The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office is live-streaming the counting and processing rooms here: https://youtu.be/PHnJq9z0MQQ 📺

Officials have also sought to reassure the public that the election system in Denver is safe and secure, and that various security measures are in place to protect the sanctity of the mail-in ballot.

Do not mail your ballot

Just a friendly reminder that, if you still have not voted, do no mail your ballot. It's too late. Instead, bring your ballot to one of the city's 43 drop boxes that are open 24 hours. You may also vote in person or return your ballot at a voting center or drive-through. The locations are available here.

Check for wait times at nearest polling center

Voters can check the wait times at polling centers here to ensure they won't get stuck in line.

Denver election voter guide: Resources for procrastinators

You can find the candidates for Denver mayor here.

You can find the candidates for Denver city council, auditor and clerk here.

The Denver Gazette hosted a forum on the Denver mayor race a few weeks ago. Watch it here.

And here are the Denver mayoral candidates' priorities.

We also asked the Denver mayor candidates three pressing questions. Here are their answers.

We also asked the Denver mayor candidates about their public safety priorities. Here are their answers.

And here is where the Denver mayor candidates stand on woes plaguing the 16th Street Mall.

We also asked the candidates about doubling — or even tripling energy bills — and other energy challenges.

And if you're wondering what are Denver voters' top issues heading into the Denver election, you can read about them here.