So, you still have not voted in the Denver election?

Don't worry, you're not alone. As of March 30, only 10% of Denver's registered, active voters had cast their ballot in the Denver election. We got you covered.

Should you mail your ballot?

If you still have your mail-in ballot for the Denver election, do not mail it. It's too late.

Instead, bring your ballot to one of the city's 43 drop boxes that are open 24 hours.

You may also vote in person or return your ballot at a voting center or drive-through. The locations are available here.

Election day is Tuesday, April 4

All mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on April 4. If you plan to vote late in the day, be sure to be in line by 7 p.m. in order to vote in person.

What is Denver voting on?

The races in this year's municipal election include various seats, notably the mayor, city council, clerk and recorder, and auditor. Denver voters will also decide the fate of local ballot measures.

The Denver Gazette Voters' Guide offers solid information that can help you decide who or what to vote for.

First, there are 16 mayoral candidates. Originally, there were 17 candidates, but Kwame Spearman dropped out of the race. Spearman's name will still appear on the ballot, but any vote for him won't be counted.

Denver election voter guide: Resources for procrastinators

You can find the candidates for Denver mayor here.

You can find the candidates for Denver city council, auditor and clerk here.

The Denver Gazette hosted a forum on the Denver mayor race a few weeks ago. Watch it here.

And here are the Denver mayoral candidates' priorities.

We also asked the Denver mayor candidates three pressing questions. Here are their answers.

We also asked the Denver mayor candidates about their public safety priorities. Here are their answers.

And here is where the Denver mayor candidates stand on woes plaguing the 16th Street Mall.

We also asked the candidates about doubling — or even tripling energy bills — and other energy challenges.

And if you're wondering what are Denver voters' top issues heading into the Denver election, you can read about them here.