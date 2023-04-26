Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston will face off in a debate on May 18, offering voters another opportunity to hear directly from the two candidates seeking the mayor's seat in Denver's runoff election in June.

The debate is hosted by the Denver Gazette and the Scrivner Institute of Public Policy and the Center on American Politics at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at The University of Denver, in partnership with Biennial of the Americas.

The debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Davis Auditorium in Sturm Hall on the DU campus at 2000 E. Asbury Ave. Doors will open to the general public shortly after 5 p.m.

To attend, register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-mayoral-run-off-debate-tickets-623812268287.

Voters can also leave a question for moderators after registering. Parking will be available at the Evans garage and at the law school. Recorded video of the debate will be available after the event on denvergazette.com and coloradopolitics.com.

Luige Del Puerto, editor of the Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics, and Dr. Seth Masket, director of the Center on American Politics at The University of Denver, will moderate the debate.

Brough and Johnston hope to succeed outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock, who faces term limits after holding office for 12 years. The two earned the top spots in the April 4 municipal election, but neither received more than 50% of the vote to immediately secure the mayor's seat.

Masket said the upcoming election is a "highly consequential" election that will have a "substantial impact on life in the city for many years to come."

"It’s been 12 years since our last mayoral election with no incumbent running, and the city has changed and grown massively since then. Interest in the election — from Denver voters, our students, and the broader DU community — is great, and we’re excited to be a part of bringing this event to campus," he added.

Vince Bzdek, executive editor of the Gazette newspapers, said the debate will allow voters to sift through the candidates' solutions to Denver's most pressing problems.

"Denver has major challenges, and we hope to hear from the candidates how they intend to solve these major issues," Bzdek said.