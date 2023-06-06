Find live updates of the 2023 Denver mayor race and city council seat runoffs here. Polling centers close at 7 p.m. and the first results will be released by the Denver Elections Division shortly thereafter.

6:38 a.m. Polling places in Denver open at 7 a.m.

Polling places across the city are scheduled to open at 7 a.m., along with the voting center at the Wellington Webb Municipal Building at 201 W Colfax Avenue. Voters must be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be accepted, according to city statute. The city has 43, 24-hour drop boxes, 10 voter service and polling centers and a mobile voting unit.

Visit this City of Denver webpage for information about how and where to vote and to find other election resources.

Use this map from the Denver Election Commission to find voting drop-boxes, voting centers and mobile vote centers.

What you need to know about the June 6 election by Denver Gazette city government reporter Alex Edwards.

Ballot returns point to a robust turnout

The ballot returns so far are trending higher than the April 4 municipal elections, which could translate to a higher voter turnout.

As of June 5, about 90,000 voters have returned their mail ballots, representing 20% of about 447,000 registered voters. For a more comparable data set, as of June 2, about 72,000 ballots have been returned, considerably higher compared to the Friday before the April 4 election, when about election officials received about 62,500.

"We got solid returns over the weekend," Lucille Wenegieme, the strategic advisor for Denver's Office of the Clerk and Recorder, told The Denver Gazette.

Quicker tabulation expected

Election officials also anticipate the count to be quicker than the April 4 elections, partly because there are fewer races on the ballot.

"We will almost definitely not be done on Tuesday, but it is very unlikely we’ll extend to Friday," Wenegieme also said yesterday, not factoring in overseas ballots and those that might need curing. "It’s a single card ballot with no write-ins, but it depends on what we get today and tomorrow."

