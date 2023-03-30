Ballots continue to trickle in as Denver's Tuesday Election Day draws near — the key word being "trickle."

As of March 30, only 47,000 ballots have been counted by the City Clerk's Office, against more than half a million registered voters. This means 10% of Denver's registered, active voters have submitted their ballot according to the Denver Election's Division.

Democrats continue to lead with more than 24,000 ballots counted by the clerk. Unaffiliated voters, who are Denver's largest voting block, have turned in almost 16,000. Registered Republicans have dropped off or mailed around 6,500 ballots. Minor parties, Denver's smallest voting block, have returned under 500.

This year's municipal election is pivotal. Denver has not elected a new mayor in almost a decade and voters must chose between 17 names appearing on the ballot.

In the last municipal election, held in 2019, more than 150,000 Denverites voted. The 2015 turnout rate was lower with less than 100,000 ballots cast. So far, voters are turning out in a slower rate than 2019.

Voters can track the status of their ballots here: https://denver.ballottrax.net/voter/.