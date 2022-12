The results of Denver's midterm elections have been certified.

Among ballot questions, Denver voters approved shifting responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to the city and a requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services.

Voters rejected a property tax for landlords to fund representation for tenants in eviction matters.

Denver had 461,022 registered voters by the time of the election. About 62% of them cast a ballot in statewide races.