Almost 50 names will appear on the City of Denver's April 4 ballot across several different municipal offices. The 17 candidates remaining for mayor (there was as many as 26) will be accompanied by nine city council at-large candidates and 23 others in an election that features three uncontested races, so far.
Candidates were required to submit their petitions to the City and County of Denver's Election Division by 5 p.m. on Jan. 19. The Clerk and Recorder will have a finalized list available by Feb. 3.
The Elections Division announces candidates who make it on the ballot on a Twitter account (@DenverElections). They are also accepting public comment on ballot measures until 5 p.m. Feb. 3. Respondents are asked to limit their responses to 500 words.
Denver Elections is currently accepting public comments on ballot measures for the April 4 Municipal Election. Submit your pro or con statement by 5:00 p.m. on February 3: https://t.co/t0cYv1r65l pic.twitter.com/B5KhGu1Zkj— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) January 25, 2023
Of the current municipal openings, those in the office of mayor, both city council at-large offices and council District 8 are term-limited. Both Kendra Black and Jolon Clark of Council Districts 4 and 7, respectively are not seeking re-election. Note, incumbent candidates are bolded.
Mayor's Office:
- Renate Behrens
- Kelly Brough
- Lisa Calderon
- Aldwyn Gardner
- Chris Hansen
- Leslie Herod
- Mike Johnston
- Aurelio Martinez
- Deborah Ortega
- Terrance Roberts
- Trinidad Rodriguez
- Andy Rougeot
- Kwame Spearman
- Ean Tafoya
- Robert Treta
- James Walsh
- Thomas Wolf
City Council At Large:
- Will Chan
- Dominic Diaz
- Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez
- Tim Hoffman
- Travis Leiker
- Sarah Parady
- Penfield Tate III
- Jeff Walker
- Marty Zimmerman
City Council District 1:
- Amanda Sandoval
- Sarah A. Truckey
City Council District 2:
- Tiffany Caudill
- Kevin Flynn
- Chris Herr
City Council District 3:
- Jamie Torres
City Council District 4:
- Diana Romero Campbell
- Tony Pigford
City Council District 5:
- Michael Hughes
- Amanda Sawyer
City Council District 6:
- Paul Kashmann
City Council District 7:
- Flor Alvidrez
- Nick Campion
- Adam Estroff
- Arthur May
- Guy Padgett
City Council District 8:
- Tyler Drum
- Shontel Lewis
- Brad Revare
- Christian Steward
- Leslie Twarogowski
City Council District 9:
- Kwon Atlas
- Candi CdeBaca
- Darell Watson
City Council District 10:
- Chris Hinds
- Shannon Hoffman
- Noah Kaplan
- Maggie Morris
City Council District 11:
- Stacie Gilmore
Office of the Auditor:
- Erik Clarke
- Timothy O'Brien
Clerk and Recorder:
- Paul Lopez
Note: The Office of the Clerk and Recorder has not finalized every petition. This list will be updated as those changes happen.