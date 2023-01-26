Former Mayor Wellington Webb endorsed Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod for Denver mayor, the Herod campaign announced Wednesday.
In the announcement, Webb said Denver is on the verge of going one of two ways and believed Herod is what the city needs to steer it in the right direction. Webb cited her ability to bring people together and get things done.
"Leslie brings fresh ideas and energy," Webb said in a news release. "Many candidates have good ideas on paper, but to actually be able to execute is a unique talent."
Specifically, Webb cited the work she did on the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program, saying she saw a path forward in Denver's mental health crisis. In 2018, she helped launch the Caring for Denver ballot initiative, which allocated $30 million to create more mental health and substance abuse prevention services in Denver.
Herod said at a press conference Thursday Webb's endorsement humbled her, considering he has "a lot of friends in the race," but chose to endorse her. Webb has been a "champion for the people of Denver," she said, highlighting his career as a teacher, state representative, city auditor and mayor.
Webb helped create a safe city open to everybody, Herod said. During his tenure, he reduced crime and bridged divides between people — challenges Herod said Denver faces again. Webb's legacy looms large, particularly in shaping the city his predecessor Frederico Peña imagined. During his three terms, the downtown bustled and the reputation of Denver shifted from that of a "cow town" to a metropolis.
While Denver remains a welcoming city, Herod said not everyone can afford to live here. The city needs to get back to a place where a "military brat and a closeted kid" are welcomed, supported, housed and employed, she said.
"We have a plan and are ready to execute in the same bold ways he did for our city 20 years ago," Herod said. "I don't take this honor lightly and look forward to everything we can accomplish together."