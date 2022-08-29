062922-dg-news-JenaGriswoldPresser04.JPG

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold gives a midday elections briefing to media at the Denver Elections Division on Bannock Street on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, an outspoken critic of Republican election misinformation, offered election misinformation of her own in a recent interview, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Griswold was quoted in an interview with the Guardian newspaper as saying, “The US could lose the right to vote within months” if Republicans are elected, 9News reported.

Griswold’s campaign did not provide evidence to support her claim and did not respond to 9News when asked if she still believed what she said.

Read the full report on 9news.com

