After a random drawing of names by the Denver Elections Division Tuesday evening, the ballot order for all 17 mayoral candidates and 41 other city offices is set.

Here's how the names will appear, in order.

Mayor:

Lisa Calderon Trinidad Rodriguez Aurelio Martinez Thomas Wolf Al Gardner Terrance Roberts Kwame Spearman Renate Behrens Chris Hansen Mike Johnston James Walsh Ean Tafoya Andy Rougeot Leslie Herod Robert Treta Deborah Ortega Kelly Brough

City Auditor:

Timothy M. O'Brien Erik J. Clarke

City Council At-Large

Travis Leiker Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez Penfield Tate Sarah Parady Jeff Walker Marty Zimmerman Will Chan Dominic A. Diaz Tim Hoffman

Council District 1:

Ava Truckey Amanda Sandoval

Council District 2:

Kevin Flynn Chris Herr Tiffany Caudill

Council District 4:

Tony Pigford Diana Romero Campbell

Council District 5:

Amanda Sawyer Michael Hughes

Council District 7:

Nick Campion Flor Alvidrez Adam Estroff Arthur May Guy Padget

Council District 8:

Christian A. Stweard Tyler Drum Leslie Twarogowski Shontel M. Lewis Brad Revare

Council District 9:

Candi CdeBaca Kwon Atlas Darrell Watson

Council District 10:

Margie Morris Shannon Hoffman Chris Hinds Noah Kaplan

Note the races for Council Districts 3, 6, 11 and the office of the Clerk and Recorder are uncontested.