The Denver City and County building (copy)

Ballot order for 2023 Municipal election decided by the city clerk. 

 ALEX EDWARDS/THE DENVER GAZETTE

After a random drawing of names by the Denver Elections Division Tuesday evening, the ballot order for all 17 mayoral candidates and 41 other city offices is set. 

Here's how the names will appear, in order.

Mayor:

  1. Lisa Calderon

  2. Trinidad Rodriguez

  3. Aurelio Martinez

  4. Thomas Wolf

  5. Al Gardner

  6. Terrance Roberts

  7. Kwame Spearman

  8. Renate Behrens

  9. Chris Hansen

  10. Mike Johnston

  11. James Walsh

  12. Ean Tafoya

  13. Andy Rougeot

  14. Leslie Herod

  15. Robert Treta

  16. Deborah Ortega

  17. Kelly Brough

City Auditor: 

  1. Timothy M. O'Brien

  2. Erik J. Clarke

City Council At-Large

  1. Travis Leiker

  2. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez

  3. Penfield Tate

  4. Sarah Parady

  5. Jeff Walker

  6. Marty Zimmerman

  7. Will Chan

  8. Dominic A. Diaz

  9. Tim Hoffman

Council District 1: 

  1. Ava Truckey

  2. Amanda Sandoval

Council District 2: 

  1. Kevin Flynn

  2. Chris Herr

  3. Tiffany Caudill

Council District 4: 

  1. Tony Pigford

  2. Diana Romero Campbell

Council District 5: 

  1. Amanda Sawyer

  2. Michael Hughes

Council District 7: 

  1. Nick Campion

  2. Flor Alvidrez

  3. Adam Estroff

  4. Arthur May

  5. Guy Padget

Council District 8: 

  1. Christian A. Stweard

  2. Tyler Drum

  3. Leslie Twarogowski

  4. Shontel M. Lewis

  5. Brad Revare

Council District 9: 

  1. Candi CdeBaca

  2. Kwon Atlas

  3. Darrell Watson

Council District 10: 

  1. Margie Morris

  2. Shannon Hoffman

  3. Chris Hinds

  4. Noah Kaplan

Note the races for Council Districts 3, 6, 11 and the office of the Clerk and Recorder are uncontested.  