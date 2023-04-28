Sen. Chris Hansen, who ran for Denver mayor in the April 4 election, decided to endorse Kelly Brough.

Brough, a former business chamber CEO, faces Mike Johnston, a former legislator, in the runoff election in June.

Brough's campaign said Hansen and advocates seeking to prevent gun violence will join her today at the steps of the Colorado state Capitol.

Both the Brough and Johnston campaigns have aggressively courted and secured endorsements in the last few days.

Brough announced the support of former Colorado Democratic Party Chair Rick Palacio and Vice Chair Beverly Benavidez-Ryken a few days ago. Palacio was the first openly gay Democrat and first Latino to serve as chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. He also served as Gov. Jared Polis' interim chief of staff. Brough secured the backing of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and former state legislator Wilma Webb last week.

Meanwhile, Rep. Leslie Herod has endorsed Johnston, who also secured the backing of former Colorado first lady Dottie Lamm. Other prominent supporters include former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, former Colorado House Speaker Terrance Carroll and former Colorado Senate President Peter Groff.