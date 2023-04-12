Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough said her administration will commit to buying the Park Hill Golf Course, citing the clear message from Denver residents who have voted on the measure three times.

Brough supported question 2O, which would have lifted a conservation easement requiring a golf course be maintained on the 155 acres of privately owned land and allowed for development. But she said listening to the will of voters overrides her individual support of the measure.

"I said from the beginning I would honor the voters and I have heard you loud and clear," Brough said. "As mayor, I will initiate the process for the City of Denver to purchase the land and commit to a transparent and open community process to create a regional park."

The golf course has been defunct since 2018. Westside Investment Partners bought the land for $24 million in 2019 from the Clayton Foundation. Those who opposed question 2O allege it's only worth $5-6 million. Though the assessed value shows the property worth just under $7 million, according to Denver Assessor records, the market value of a parcel that large within the city limits is the primary driver of what it is actually worth.

Westside had plans to redevelop from the start, and ultimately included provisions to bring a grocery store to the area. They were blocked by zoning and the conservation easement. In 2021, a pair of opposing propositions sought to determine the future of the golf course. Proposition 301 required voter approval to relinquish the easement while proposition 302 sought to exclude the Park Hill Golf Course from that requirement.

Proposition 301 passed, proposition 302 failed.

Brough's position triggered support from Save Open Space Denver, the main group which opposed redevelopment. Spokesperson Maria Flora hailed Brough's decision. The advocacy group, which supported 301 and encouraged voters to reject 2O, praised Brough's understanding of the issue, asking the important questions and encouraging good discussion.

"While we don't agree with her decision to vote yes on 2O, she was always clear she would honor the voters' wishes," she said in a news release. "Of the two candidates in the mayoral runoff, Kelly was the only one to take the time to meet with our group of volunteers and to listen to our side of the issue."

The Denver City Council approved multiple bills for ordinances concerning the golf course in January. These created five metropolitan districts to fund parts of the development, approved a legally binding development agreement and zoning changes. The trio of public hearings drew well-over 100 people to sign up and speak, with roughly two-thirds speaking in support.

On election night, roughly two-thirds of Denver voters opposed the development and defeated 2O by nearly 20 points. Bill Rigler, a spokesperson for Westside, told the Denver Gazette after the election the partners will not consider selling the golf course — especially at a loss.

"Opponents permitted a big lie that Westside would turn around and give this land away," he said. "That's not going to happen. Selling the land at a loss back to the city is not going to happen."