Former mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón on Tuesday endorsed Mike Johnston for Denver's top political post.

Calderón , who came in third in the April 4 elections, highlighted Johnston’s more progressive ideals, though she stopped short of calling him one.

Indeed, the endorsement came with some scrutiny. She criticized what she described as Johnston's refusal to undo the harm that has come from 2010 legislation that mandated an annual evaluation of teachers based on statewide standards or student outcomes, changed the tenure system so it's tied to professional, rather than length of service, and eliminated forced placement of teachers. Johnston was the primary sponsor of the bill, which then-Gov. Bill Ritter signed.

“It's not just about what we oppose, it's about what is possible,” she said outside the La Alma Recreation Center. "I know the weight of this and I know the weight of this for progressives as well.”

Her decision to back Johnston came about after she sent out a questionnaire to both campaigns, in which Johnston, she said, left a more positive impression.

Calderón's endorsement also came a warning.

"I saw comments about how centrists and moderates are sleeping easier after I missed the runoff," she said. "And I needed to remind them that more progressives voted for progressive candidates. We have a rising voice that cannot be denied.

"If nothing else, we have protest. Protest is the way we express ourselves when we are shut out of the government arena," Calderón said. "We will use all available tools to hold the next mayor accountable."

Regardless of whomever is elected mayor, she hopes the winner will work with her in improving the lives of Denverites.

Despite a late surge, failed to overtake Brough to secure a spot in the June 6 runoff election.

During her campaign, Calderón's platform focused on workers' rights, affordable housing, alternatives to policing, and economic development to reduce what she characterized as harm to people of color and poor communities.