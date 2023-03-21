The Denver Gazette asked 16 candidates for Denver mayor several questions about public safety, including how they would address a police officer shortage, their priorities for the public safety budget and the role they believe community-based alternatives to policing should play.

Here are their responses, which have been lightly edited for clarity. Not all the candidates responded to our questionnaire.

If elected mayor, how much would you push for in public safety spending? Please identify three priorities where you would like that money to go. If you believe the public safety budget should be decreased, identify where you would like to see that money spent, instead.

Renate Behrens: I would like to increase the budget and create a new part of the police department that I would name “Neighborhood Police.” The policemen should patrol by foot the streets of their area only, should know the neighbors and be able and willing to help and inform.

Kelly Brough: My three priorities for strengthening Denver’s public safety agencies and supporting our officers and civilian responders are:

• Filling vacancies in the police & sheriff’s departments and 911 call centers. We have a budget that is allocated already, but unspent for these needed personnel. I will ensure we’re fully staffed across our public safety agencies to provide timely response and service.

• Increasing funding for the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program and crisis outreach efforts to ensure residents are getting timely and appropriate supports and sworn officers are freed up to focus on true public safety issues that we need them for.

• As we reach our authorized strength, reallocate resources currently being spent on officer over-time to fund meaningful training based on national best practices. I will be focused on strengthening the culture of the police department, providing officers the training and support they need, and increasing transparency and accountability.

Lisa Calderón: The public safety budget already comprises 36% of the $1.66 billion general fund, totaling $611 million to the safety department — the largest amount dedicated to any single city department. If we want to prevent violence we must invest more in housing, education, and good-paying jobs and social safety net initiatives. Budgets are the social contract of any government and as mayor I will ensure our spending reflects the most pressing priorities of our city.

Public safety spending should prioritize creating alternatives to policing, expanding the STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) program, and funding community-based programs. Additionally, we must direct funding to support improved education, affordable housing, jobs, and homelessness to address the root causes of crime, and longstanding inequities in Denver.

Leslie Herod: Addressing base-level economic, health, and housing insecurities to provide preventive structures and opportunities can have lasting, meaningful impacts on community safety. We must prioritize evidence-based practices to improve community safety by examining and addressing the core causes of crime.

Criminalizing addiction is a failed policy and needs to end. Addiction is a health issue, and must be treated as such. Denver can do better with our response to addiction and we need systemic changes to make it happen.

Connecting anti-crime, anti-violence strategies, and public health (STAR, Wellness Winnie, safe parking, housing, youth violence prevention, etc.) for collaborative, individualized support.

Improving access to quality jobs for all members of our community, through organizations like Denver Works, to help remove the economic incentives of crime and get people back on their feet.

While use of potent substances have increased across Denver in recent years, chronic substance misuse has left too many Denverites desperate, hopeless and prepared to commit crimes. For years I have led the effort to provide a helping hand to people in this circumstance.

Significant mental health crises are sometimes correlated to increased rates of violent behavior. However, people suffering such crises need help, not handcuffs. That is why I have worked with law enforcement, community leaders, and Caring for Denver to create the STAR Program providing paramedics, social workers, and mental health professionals to non-violent criminal reports.

Mike Johnston: First, I would put 200 more first responders on the streets, including mental health professionals, EMTs and community-based police officers walking the beat in the communities they serve. I would also give law enforcement better tools to prevent and investigate crime, like plate readers, halo cameras, and shot spotters. Finally, I will establish an auto theft unit, which will allocate 20 officers to address the skyrocketing rates of motor vehicle theft in the city. The 2023 Denver budget already provides funding for additional DPD positions, but in addition, Denver has spent nearly $15 million annually in overtime pay over the past several years due to staffing shortages. I believe that we can address our current safety needs with the current budget using saved overtime expenditures.

Debbie Ortega: I have continued to take the stance of increasing our city’s public safety budget. Nobody should feel unsafe in our city, and I’d like our budget to reflect the growth of our city’s population.

I would focus on the recruitment, training, and retention of public safety personnel through the Public Safety Cadet Program. Additionally, funding would be allocated towards my proposed Metro Task Force tasked with targeting drug and gun suppliers and auto thieves through coordination between existing task forces.

Third, I would continue funding Denver’s STAR Program so qualified mental health professionals can resolve nonviolent scenarios, while the police can focus on keeping us safe from drug and gun dealers, thieves, and violent offenders.

Andy Rougeot: Crime is the biggest issue facing our city. There has been a near tripling of murders over the past ten years, we are one of the car theft capitals of the country. As mayor, I will fight for Denver's future by adding 400 police officers, increasing funding for police training, and ensuring our 911 system is responsive.

Ean Tafoya: I don't believe the budget for our public safety department should be increased. With our existing budget I believe, in addition to the existing focus on combating fentanyl trafficking, we should: 1) Adequately fund the fire department and support worker safety, including protecting firefighters from PFAS exposure. 2) Ensure as humane conditions in jails as possible, especially concerning access to medication. 3) Expand our reentry programs to put those coming back to our communities on the best path forward. I also think we need to invest in addressing the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women.

I think we also have to consider public safety more broadly than the Department of Public Safety budget itself, because public safety is holistic. My priorities are: 1) Providing robust housing with wraparound services for those experiencing homelessness. 2) Ensuring those living in Denver can afford to stay through increasing housing and tenant protections. 3) Investing in policies that reduce air pollution and improve lives, such as expanding and electrifying public transportation.

James Walsh: I would not push to increase or decrease spending for public safety. Instead, I would direct resources toward expanding STAR and other related services, and partner much more closely with the Harm Reduction Action Center where those with expertise in substance addiction can play a role in direct response. I would direct police training to emphasize de-escalation tactics.