Time to vote

FILE PHOTO: With the 2023 municipal election in Denver next week, here is a lsit of all voting locations in and nearby the city. Voter Matt Wentzel drops off his ballot in the drop box outside the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

While Denver voters may be overwhelmed with a choice of candidates for mayor, dropping of a ballot should be simple. Denver’s municipal election is April 4.

The City and County of Denver maintains a list of voting locations on the Clerk and Recorder’s website. There are over 30 24-hour drop boxes throughout the city, four mobile voting locations and nine voter polling and information centers.

Here’s a list of them all.

24-hour ballot drop boxes: 

  • Southwest Recreation Center (9200 W. Saratoga Place)
  • Bear Valley Branch Library (5171 W. Dartmouth Ave.)
  • RTD Southmoor Station (3737 S. Monaco Street Parkway)
  • Eisenhower Recreation Center (4300 E. Dartmouth Ave.)
  • Hampden Branch Library (9755 E. Girard Ave.)
  • Harvey Park Recreation Center (2120 S. Tennyson Way)
  • Athmar Recreation Center (2680 W. Mexico Ave.)
  • Westwood Community Center (1000 S. Lowell Blvd.)
  • RTD Interstate 25 and Broadway Station (901 S. Broadway)
  • The Ritchie Center (2240 Buchtel Blvd. south)
  • Denver Police Department District 3 (1625 S. University Blvd.)
  • Glendale City Hall (950 S. Birch St.)
  • Windsor Gardens (595 S. Clinton St.)
  • La Familia Recreation Center (65 S. Elati St.)
  • Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St.)
  • Ross Cherry Creek Branch Library (305 Milwaukee St.)
  • Montclair Recreation Center (729 Ulster Way)
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Library (9898 E. Colfax Ave.)
  • Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)
  • Carla Madison Recreation Center (2401 E. Colfax Ave.)
  • Denver Museum of Nature and Science (2001 Colorado Blvd.)
  • Denver Human Services (1200 N. Federal Blvd.)
  • Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library (1498 Irving St.)
  • Highland Recreation Center (2880 Osceola St.)
  • Tivoli Student Union at Auraria (900 Auraria Parkway)
  • Denver Elections Division (200 W. 14th Ave. Ste. 100)
  • Wellington Webb Municipal Building (201 W. Colfax Ave.)
  • Light Rail at Union Station (1701 Wynkoop St.)
  • Emily Griffith Technical College (1860 Lincoln St.)
  • Glenarm Recreation Center (2800 Glenarm Place)
  • Scheitler Recreation Center (5031 W. 46th Ave.)
  • Regis University Bookstore (5115 Federal Blvd., #17-23)
  • Aztlan Recreation Center (4435 Navajo St.)
  • Swansea Recreation Center (2650 E. 49th Ave.)
  • Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center (3334 Holly St.)
  • Central Park Recreation Center (9651 M.L.K. Jr Blvd.)
  • MCA Administration offices (8351 Northfield Blvd.)
  • Montbello Branch Library (12955 Albrook Drive)
  • Montbello Recreation Center (15555 E. 53rd Ave.)
  • Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center (4890 Argonne Way)

Mobile Voting Locations: 

  • Washington Park Recreation Center, opens March 31 (701 S. Franklin St.)
  • Cook Park Recreation Center, opens March 29 (7100 Cherry Creek South Drive)
  • Scheitler Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Emily Griffith Technical College, opens April 3.  

Voter Service and Polling Centers

  • Calvary Baptist Church of Denver, opens March 27 (6500 E. Girard Ave.)
  • Harvey Park Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Christ Church United Methodist, opens March 27 (690 Colorado Blvd.)
  • Barnum Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Highland Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Swansea Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Montbello Recreation Center, opens March 27.
  • Wellington Webb Municipal Building.

Early voting in Denver has already begun. Election day is April 4 and ballots are due by 7 p.m. 

In addition to the 16 candidates vying to be the next mayor of Denver, there are over 50 others running for various offices throughout the city. A runoff election will be held in June if no candidate gathers over 50% of the vote.

Michael B. Hancock has served three terms as Denver's mayor. His last day in office is July 17. 