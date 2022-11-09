As polls closed for midterm elections Tuesday night, polling center workers counted the votes and races were called. But Denver voters have another election to participate in, and it's five months away: The City of Denver races, which include a mayoral and city council elections.
The election is April 4.
On Wednesday, One Main Street Colorado published its 2023 endorsements, supporting all but one city council candidate for re-election. The 18-month-old 503(c)4 non-profit did not endorse District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, instead extending their endorsement to Darrell Watson. Watson serves as the chair of the Housing Stability Strategic Advisors, who drive of the Department of Housing Stability's strategic plans
Andrew Short, the organization's executive director, pointed to CdeBaca's public campaign to drastically reduce police spending — something opponents have said is incongruent with the city's desire for enhanced public safety. He also pointed to CdeBaca calling other Latina members of council "malinches." The term is effectively used to call someone a traitor to their own people, according to Denver Gazette news partner's 9News reporting.
"We’ve seen Councilwoman CdeBaca attack colleagues on Twitter and social media... (She has) put a Twitter following ahead of making progress and what’s best for the city," he said in an interview. "That's not progressive. Progressive is coming together and going forward for Denver."
Councilwoman CdeBaca's office never had a chance to gain One Main Street Colorado's endorsement. A spokesperson said Wednesday they never received an endorsement questionnaire. Endorsement questionnaires are a common way organizations can gauge who to endorse in election seasons.
This is seemingly in line with how One Main Street Colorado handled endorsements, according to a spokesperson. The organization sent an endorsement questionnaire to candidates who align with the organizations values, they said, which did not include CdeBaca's office.
"Considering One Main Street’s racist and misogynistic attacks during the June primary against now Representative-Elect Elisabeth Epps, it’s no surprise that I’m their next target," CdeBaca said in a statement provided to the Denver Gazette. "In this case, neither One Main Street nor Andrew Short ever reached out to me or my campaign to notify us of an endorsement opportunity coming from their group. If they won't engage in an open and good-faith process for selecting their endorsements, all I can do is keep working with and for my constituents to build people-centered power and bring their voices into Council Chambers."
CdeBaca said the organization had been discredited by other endorsement groups, who penned an open letter to the organization in May. The seven groups who signed the open letter recognize One Main Street Colorado as a front to conduct smear campaigns against women of color running for office according to CdeBaca.
One Main Street Colorado found itself embroiled in controversy during Colorado's primaries, after some groups viewed a poll it issued as "a nasty push poll." The progressive Colorado Working Families Party decried the poll, alleging it contained "overtly racist and outrageously false attacks," according to reporting by Ernest Luning via Colorado Politics.
One Main Street Colorado issued an apology via Twitter, but a spokesperson told Colorado Politics the poll was not a push poll.
One Main Street Colorado wants to move away from the divisive rhetoric and political theater that has come to take center stage at many elections, Short said. In a news release, he added that Denver's City Council has a number of great leaders who are putting solutions ahead of that political theatre.
To that end, the organization endorsed District 1 Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, District 2 Councilman Kevin Flynn, District 3 Councilwoman Jamie Torres, District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann, District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds and District 11 Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore.
Another round of endorsements will be released later for seats whose members are term limited or simply not seeking re-election. District 8 Councilman Chris Herndon and council members at large Robin Kniech and Debbie Ortega are term limited. District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark and District 4 Councilwoman Kendra Black are not seeking re-election.
"We are proud to endorse their candidacies and will work to bring them qualified colleagues in the open seats throughout the city," Short said.
To do that, One Main Street Colorado has committed to building a grassroots network of community members. They have knocked on doors, made phone calls and held community leadership trainings that "build the bench of pragmatic and collaborative leaders," according to a Wednesday news release.
Ultimately, the group aims to train 100 leaders throughout Denver. In the future, the organization hopes to have members in city hall and the state legislature.
One Main Street Colorado stands apart from other organizations because of their broad and diverse coalition of Denverites, according to Short. The group is funded by five local unions and made up of firefighters, trade workers and business leaders. Short said the organization is working with people from all walks of life, Black, Latinx and LGBTQ community members.
"It is not our intention to politicize and divide, but bring folks together because that’s what it will take," Short said. "Our focus is on upward mobility and rebuilding the middle class."