Teamsters Locals 17 and 455 endorsed Sen. Chris Hansen for Denver Mayor. This makes Hansen one of only two candidates to be labor-backed, according to a Monday news release.

The Teamsters are one of the oldest and largest labor unions in the nation, representing more than 14,000 workers in Denver alone. The union began 120 years ago representing transport drivers and warehouse employees, according to the release. It has since expanded to represent a variety of private and public sector workers.

“These endorsements mean the world to me," Hansen said in the release. "Labor touches everything essential in public life, and I cannot imagine running a functional city without strong input from organized labor on everything from improving the delivery of city services, to developing and maintaining our critical infrastructure."

Ed Bagwell, the political liaison for Local 17, said Hansen's understanding of organized labor's role in shaping Denver's future drove the endorsement.

Hansen joins rival Deborah "Debbie" Ortega as one of two mayoral candidates endorsed by labor unions.

"Chris has always been a champion for workers and we trust that he will deliver results for Denver like making Denver safer and making sure workers can afford to live in the city they serve,” Bagwell said in the release. "He shares our belief that giving workers a voice on the job and a seat at the table through stronger collective bargaining rights will reinvigorate our city workforce and make them invested partners in solving the challenges facing our city."

Hansen was raised in a union household. His father was a teacher and a member of the teacher's union, which he said helped put food on his family's table.

Hansen wants to see Denver become a "safer, greener and more affordable city," something that cannot be done without the close collaboration of labor unions, he said.

Hansen is one of 17 vying to become Denver's next mayor. The general election will be on April 4, and if needed, a runoff will take place in June between the top two candidates.