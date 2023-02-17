Candidates who participate in Denver's Fair Elections Fund sparred over the city's most pressing issues, notably the enforcement of a camping ban and rent control, in a debate hosted by 9News, a media partner of The Denver Gazette, on Thursday night.

Here are three takeaways.

Rent control

Rent control dominated the conversation. Of the 13 members who showed up for the debate, seven said they support some form of rent control. City Councilwoman Deborah Ortega noted the city already has a form of rent control in place, while Rep. Leslie Herod and Lisa Calderon want to explore an array of options. Ean Tafoya, who rents a home, said the fear of rent spiking by hundreds of dollars per month means "you absolutely want some form of rent control." Sen. Chris Hansen said he opposes rent control, while former state Sen. Mike Johnston insisted there's a way to manage rent without having to impose rent control, "which stops new development."

Camping ban

Just as they did in a previous debate, the candidates clashed over the city's camping ban. Calderon called current city policies "mean spirited." Thomas Wolf, who supports the ban, suggested an "armistice" with the homeless population. During this armistice, Wolf said, homeless people would be given a warning to move on or move to a shelter before laws would be enforced.

Hansen's public safety TV commercial

With recent news highlighting Denver's persistent public safety woes, the candidates also explored strategies to combat crime. Hansen, who unveiled the first TV commercial among the candidates, found himself under fire for the ad, which features security camera footage of a fight breaking out, a homeless tent and someone stealing, of all things, a mailbox. Tafoya asked other candidates to raise their hands if they were "disgusted" by the ad. All 12 did. Defending the ad, Hansen said public safety is the No. 1 issue among voters: "To have some accusation that it is a racist ad I think is totally overwrought. It doesn't make any sense."