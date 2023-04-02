With mere days until Election Day, voter turnout has just barely crossed the 15% mark, according to the latest update from the Denver Elections Division.

Since March 30, Denverites dropped off an additional 15,646 ballots. Of that total, 7,287 were received on March 31, and the remaining were received on April 1. Turnout is now 15.6%.

Voters 65 and older continue to lead the pack, with almost 50% of submitted ballots. Voters aged between 45 and 64 submitted the second most, with 11,000, though that is about a third of those submitted by those 65 and older.

The middle of the pack is led by voters aged between 35 and 44, who have submitted almost 10,000 ballots. They're followed by those aged 45-54, with about 8,800 ballots and voters 25-34 with over 8,500 ballots submitted.

Young people, aged 24 and under, have submitted just over 2,000 ballots, the lowest of the bunch. This is not unexpected, according to voting advocacy group New Era Colorado, as younger voters tend to vote in person and on election day.

So far, only 374 ballots have been filled out in person while over 62,000 were mailed in. It is too late to mail a ballot in now.

So far, 418 mail-in ballots have been rejected. There are steps a voter can take if their ballot is rejected.

Denver's election is April 4.

The Denver Gazette published a voter guide, including where to find voting locations. Denverites who have yet to vote can can get more information here. They can also get information from the Denver Elections Division.