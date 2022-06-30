Wanda James defeated Johnnie Nguyen in Democratic primary District 1 race for a seat on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents, according to a news release from James.
“I’m proud of the trail I have blazed not only as a Naval ROTC graduate at CU but especially as a cannabis business owner in Colorado,” James said in a news release. “But I am especially honored to follow in the footsteps of Rachel B. Noel, the first and only Black woman to serve on the CU Regent Board and even more proud that my victory comes on the same day that Ketanji (Brown Jackson) is sworn into the most prestigious office of the land.”
James will face Republican Amy Naes in November's general election. Naes was unopposed in the Republican primary.
District 1 represents all of Denver County and part of Arapahoe and Jefferson counties. The seat is now held by John "Jack" Kroll, who announced last year that he would not seek reelection so that he could spend more time with his family.
James, a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, previously told The Denver Gazette that she would focus on ensuring a path for student graduation and ensuring a diverse student body and inclusive faculty and administration.
“I know this race isn’t over; I am going to continue to fight and work hard,” James said. “Now, more than ever, with women’s rights under attack – especially women of color who are targeted the most — we must get women elected to every level of office. Our lives literally depend on it.”