The Denver Gazette's news partner 9NEWS on Thursday is hosting a Denver mayor debate, beginning at 7 p.m.

The live, two-hour debate will be held at MSU Denver on the Auraria Campus in, partnership with Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization (CLLARO) and Fair Elections Fund.

The Denver mayor race is a crowded contest this year, with 17 candidates vying to lead Colorado's largest city.