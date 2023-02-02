The City of Denver's release of $4.2 million in the latest Fair Election Fund disbursements Wednesday created a new leader in the money race among mayoral and city council candidates.

The fund matched more than 11,000 donations of $50 or less to qualifying candidates totaling over $4.2 million. Those donations of $50 or less are matched on a nine-to-one ratio, turning a $50 donation into a $500 contribution.

The latest release from the Clerk and Recorder shuffles the fundraising lead in the Mayor's race as previously reported by the Denver Gazette.

Andre Rougeot, who led the money race previously — and is not participating in the fair election fund — fell to third place behind Kelly Brough and Leslie Herod. Rougeot is an Army veteran and small business owner and twice loaned his campaign $250,000 in December and July.

Brough raised a total of $756,963.37, with $395,208.27 coming from the fair elections fund. Nine hundred of Brough's donors were matched by the fair election fund for an average donation of $48.79.

Herod has raised a total of $576,034.36, with $363,371.13 coming from the elections fund. Herod had 1,036 donations matched by the fair election fund for an average donation of $38.97.

The Fair Elections Fund (FEF) was passed by Denver voters in the November 2018 election as an effort to empower small donors while limiting the influence of large campaign contributors. The April 2023 municipal election is the first it will be used in. The fund gets its money from the city general fund based on an annual appropriation of $2.88 per Denverite per year.

Caps exist on the amount a candidate can receive from the fund. Mayoral candidates can receive up to $750,000, candidates for city council at-large, clerk and recorder and auditor's seats may receive up to $250,000 and city council candidates may receive up to $125,000, according to Denver's elections handbook.

While Deborah Ortega and Mike Johnston were roughly neck and neck in January, Johnston has pulled ahead, raising a total of $317,461.52 with $131,805 coming from the elections fund.

Ortega — who has raised just under $250,000 — fell behind Chris Hansen who has raised almost $10,000 more than the veteran city councilwoman. This does not include independent expenditures. Both Hansen and Ortega have received more money from the fair elections fund than they have raised, at $172,530 and $161,361, respectively.

With the latest campaign finance update from the City Clerk, here's the top ten list in the mayor's race:

Kelly Brough: $756,963.37

Leslie Herod: $576,034.36

Andre Rougeot: $532,526.96

Mike Johnston: $317,461.52

Chris Hansen: $259,941.00

Deborah Ortega: $249,915

Ean Tafoya: $126,164.94

Lisa Calderon: $115,340.18

Trinidad Rodriquez: $112,795.19

Thomas Wolf: $107,694

For the city council at-large race, Travis Leiker has run away with the fundraising lead, gathering $376,026.51 total. Sarah Parady, who raised about $100,000 less than Leiker, stands in second, followed by Tim Hoffman.

In the City Council races, District 9 challenger Darrell Watson outraised incumbent Candi CdeBaca by almost $70,000. Both candidates are participating in the Fair Elections Fund.

Denver's campaign finance dashboard, also known as SearchLight Denver, can be viewed online at denver.maplight.com. There, residents can track ballot issues and candidates for all municipal offices. They can also view individual contributions to each candidate or ballot issue.

Denver's general election is scheduled for April 4 — following a voter-approved move from its traditional date in early May — with a runoff scheduled for June 6 in races if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote. In addition to mayor, Denver voters will elect an auditor, clerk and recorder and city council members to four-year terms.