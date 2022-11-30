The list of declared Denver mayoral candidates is so long, Denver journalists have jokingly resorted to reporting on those not running for Denver's most powerful elected office.

Twenty-one people have declared they're running, though one has already dropped out. Some names are familiar, but others are political newcomers.

The City and County of Denver maintains a list of candidates that is updated as new people declare a bid. It also tracks other municipal office races at denvergov.org.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is term limited after serving almost three terms, and 12 years in office. He was elected in 2011. A new mayor will be declared on or after the April 4 2023 election, depending on if there's a runoff.

Here is the list of mayoral candidates as it appeared on the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office website as of Wednesday:

Kelly Brough: Brough is the former chair of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and believes in "the promise of Denver." She wants to bring solutions to problems Denver faces in homelessness, public safety, and housing affordability. Her policies are informed by her own lived experience as a Denverite.

Lisa Calderon: Lisa Calderon is a full-time faculty member at Regis University and is a lifelong Denverite. She wants to change city policies so they more effectively serve the people of Denver. This includes a focus on equity, fairness and justice, all of which have further focus areas with more specific goals.

Paul Fiorino: Fiorino ran for Mayor in 2019. He is a singer/songwriter who is a political advocate for the arts and humanities. Fiorino has been a part of the Denver community for many years and has worked tirelessly to make it a better place according to his website.

Marcus Giavanni: Giavanni ran against Michael Hancock in the 2019 general election as a write-in candidate, but lost. Giavanni wants to take the lead in returning Denver to a non-partisan government, according to his website.

Chris Hansen: A sitting state senator, Hansen announced his bid for Mayor in mid November. Hansen wants to make Colorado safer, greener and more affordable, according to reporting from Colorado Politics. If elected, a vacancy committee would select a replacement to fill his seat representing Senate District 31.

Leslie Herod: Leslie Herod was elected as the state representative for Colorado's District 8 in 2016 and has been re-elected twice. She wants to deliver for what she sees as Denver's greatest strength: Denverites. Herod will focus on housing solutions, public safety, people-oriented public transit and homeless and mental health solutions.

Mike Johnston: Johnston is a former state senator, principal and teacher. His focus is on addressing affordability and the homeless crisis in Denver, according to Denver Gazette media partner 9News. He also pitched the idea of a 200 person "safety force" for the downtown area.

Aurelio Martinez: A former boxer, Martinez is a Denver native and grew up in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Martinez wants to see Denver develop more programs for youth, and offer expanded services at recreation centers. He also wants to see more affordable housing and is not anti-development.

Deborah Ortega: Ortega currently serves on Denver City Council as an at-large councilmember and is term limited. She has served in government for nearly 40 years. She says cities are the people, not just steel, glass and concrete. She believes in the power of Denverites to bring change to the city.

Jesse Lashawn Parris: Parris is no stranger to city politics, and speaks at almost every city council meeting. He introduces himself as "the next mayor of Denver," and is running on a platform "for the poor and forgotten black populations of Denver."

Terrance Roberts: Roberts wants to "Save our City," and plans to do so with three initiatives concerning housing, policing and government reform. He is an active community member that has turned youth away from gang violence and reinvigorated his community.

Trinidad Rodriguez: A native Denverite, Rodriguez has served the Denver community for over 20 years. In that time, he's financed social infrastructure resulting in classrooms, clinics and affordable housing units. He has also led organizations like the Denver Housing Authority, the Downtown Denver Partnership and Blueprint Denver.

Andre Rougeot: Rougeot is a Denver business owner and former Army officer. He wants to make Denver safer, enforce the Denver camping ban and expand affordable housing. He wants to "Deliver for Denver together," according to his website.

Ken Simpson: Simpson ran for the mayor's office in 2011 but lost out to Hancock. He is running on a number of priorities, largely unchanged since his 2011 bid. Simpson says his goal as mayor will be representing people, not corporations.

David Stevens: David Stevens is the founder of The Language School and is running his bid for Denver mayor on an education foundation. He says better education leads to better economic opportunities and results in less crime. He will also focus on affordable housing and wage equity.

Ean Tafoya: Tafoya's campaign is "people powered." Tafoya describes himself as a proud civil rights and environmental justice leader. He serves as the co-chair of the Colorado Environmental Justice Action Task Force. If elected, his administration will focus on regional cooperation, housing, environmental issues and public health and safety.

Thomas Wolf: Wolf previously ran for mayor in 2011, but finished 7th after gathering only 2,150 votes. He is an investment banker at Crewe Capital. In 2011, his first political race, Wolf did not accept campaign donations. This time around, Wolf indicated he will participate in Denver's Fair Elections Fund.

Danny Lopez, James Walsh and Alex Cowans have also declared candidacy in Denver's crowded mayor race, but maintain no easily accessible websites promoting their runs. Cowans does have a Facebook page, but this doesn't provide any information on his bid. Anna Burrell, a local business owner, previously declared candidacy, but has since withdrawn, according to city records.