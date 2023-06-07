Political newcomer Shontel M. Lewis has defeated challenger Brad Revare for the Denver City Council District 8 seat, according to the final — but still unofficial — vote count from the Denver Clerk & Recorder.

Lewis campaigned on the slogan "people over politics" and said her life experience gives her the tools she needs to effectively advocate for Denver improvements, especially when it comes to affordable housing.

Vote counts were close all night Tuesday, with barely 70 votes separating the two. But Lewis pulled ahead Wednesday, with 7,458 votes to Revare's 7,102.

Her campaign page shows Lewis was "born and raised in historic Five Points" and graduated from Manual High School.

Seven years ago, "she transitioned from an affordable housing rental into home ownership in the East Colfax neighborhood following displacement from Five Points due to rising housing costs," according to her website.

Christopher Herndon represents District 8 on the Denver City Council. He is term-limited.

Lewis was elected to serve on the Board of the Regional Transportation District in 2018, District B representing Denver, Aurora, and Adams counties.

Lewis could not be reached for comment Wednesday.