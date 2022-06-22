What is the primary election?
Colorado is holding primary elections on June 28 to determine the candidates from each major political party that will vie for elected positions in November. There are effectively two sets of primaries – one for the Republican Party and another for the Democratic Party.
What's the importance of voting in the primary?
Many of the seats up for grabs are located in districts – whether legislative or congressional – whose partisan breakdown lean heavily toward one party or another. This means the primary winner will likely also win in the general election this November.
Which ballot should I vote in?
Every eligible voter will get an early ballot. Voters registered with a major party will vote in that party's primary. Unaffiliated voters will get two sets of ballots – a Republican and a Democratic ballot. They can only vote in one party's primary. If an unaffiliated voter returns both ballots, neither will count.
I still have my early ballot. What should I do with it?
It's too late for voters to send their primary election ballot by mail. Instead, voters should return their ballot by going to a drop box or voting center.
Can I vote in-person early?
Yes - early, you may vote in-person at a Voter Service and Polling Center. You may also return your early ballot at over 400 drop boxes across the state.
I need more information about the primary. Where should I go?
Colorado voters may visit GoVoteColorado.gov to find their local county clerk, determine the closest drop box or voting center, sign up to track your ballot, and find other information.
To read more about each race in Colorado's 2022 Primary Election click here.