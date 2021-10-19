Thirteen hospitals in the Denver metro area and surrounding counties were all diverting emergency patients at one time Monday afternoon, officials said, as staffing shortages and a variety of medical issues stretch facilities' capacity limits.

While the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed hospitals were stretch to the limit Monday, questions on which hospitals had to send patients elsewhere were referred to the Colorado Hospital Association, and a spokeswoman for the association said she did not know. It was also unclear how long hospitals were jammed. The facilities involved were in the region encompassing as Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Boulder, Elbert, Clear Creek and Broomfield counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of hospitals diverting patients to other emergency rooms had dropped to four, said Cara Welch, the hospital association spokeswoman.

"It is one of the levers that they're pulling to manage capacity because of COVID levels and all other patient levels," she said of hospitals moving to divert patients. "It is a big deal to have 13 hospitals go on divert in one afternoon."

She said she did not know if any patients experienced adverse outcomes because of time spent traveling to hospitals with capacity for emergency services Monday.

On its own, hospitals diverting patients is not uncommon. If a facility has hit its capacity for psychiatric, intensive care or emergency patients, for instance, they may direct first-responders to take those patients elsewhere. It's used with some regularity, often for short periods of time. But 13 facilities using it at once, especially in one geographic region, "is unique," Welch said, even for the pandemic.

"I would say this is higher than what we've seen at other points in the pandemic," she said, "and I think that it is a result of the other type of patients presenting and the staffing challenges."

There are currently more COVID-19 patients in Colorado hospitals than at any point since late December, when the state was beginning to emerge from its early winter surge. As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,042 people with hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, plus 75 who may have the disease.

Statewide, hospital bed capacity is as stretched as thin as it has been throughout the pandemic. Ninety-two percent of intensive care beds were currently occupied, along with 89 percent of acute-care beds. Both of those numbers were slightly higher earlier this month but still outstrip any other point during the pandemic, including during last winter's spike.

Officials have said the majority of ICU and acute-care beds are not being used for COVID-19 cases, but the virus's impact exacerbates the normal flow of patients into the state's facilities. Welch said hospitals have been stretched thin because of staffing issues – which in turn dictate how many patients a hospital can serve – as well as surges in other medical conditions.

"It's not all COVID, but it's a lot of COVID," she said. "Then it's a lot of other stuff that's really making it difficult for hospitals right now. ... There are still a lot of patients who put off care throughout the course of the pandemic that are presenting now."

Throughout 2020, hospitals reported patient volumes had fallen significantly. Many attributed that to patients delaying care out of fear of the virus. Now, Welch said, many of those patients who put off medical visits are ending up in the hospital. There's also the natural flow of patients into hospitals – for surgeries, from accidents and typical health emergencies – further stressing facilities.

More than a third of Colorado's hospitals reported Tuesday that they're expecting a staffing shortage at some point in the next week, according to state data. Welch said hospitals are working with state officials to improve staffing levels. Asked if there had been talk about establishing overflow spaces for patients, Welch said there had been some discussions to that effect. But staffing remains a primary driver of all capacity issues, including efforts to alleviate them.

"We have the space," she said of facilities. "It's a matter of if we can staff the space. That's really where we're trying to work with the state on what solutions are available."

Welch stressed that patients who need care should still seek it, whether that's going to an urgent care or to the emergency room. Hospitals have longstanding relationships – with each other and with emergency responders – to move patients to facilities with open capacity.