A 16-year-old Lakewood girl has died of an apparent overdose of drugs that were laced with fentanyl.
Kimberly Jimenez Figueroa died last week, according to a parent at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School, where Kimberly was a student.
A note sent to families and obtained by The Denver Gazette confirmed Kimberly’s cause of death.
“We have learned that Kimberly died from an accidental drug overdose laced with fentanyl. Her family has given permission to share this with you in an effort to help others who may be struggling,” Principal Susie Van Scoyk wrote in the note.
Van Scoyk said the school would provide mental health support so that students could talk through Kimberly's death.
One parent who wished not to be identified indicated that other teens may have also overdosed, but survived.
According to a GoFundMe organized by Kimberly's sister, Ingrid, Kimberly was the manager of a youth basketball team.
“Unfortunately we lost a great human being like my 16 year old sister. With a broken heart, we ask you to please help with what you can,” Ingrid wrote on GoFundMe.
Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said the investigation is active. Additional information about the case was not available Thursday as police continued to investigate the case.
In Douglas County, 17-year-old Tai Burns was found dead Tuesday of a suspected drug overdose in his Highlands Ranch home, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
Investigators found blue pills with an "M" on one side and "30" on the other at the crime scene, Spurlock said. Authorities believe the pills contained fentanyl, which often is manufactured in Mexico.
Until they receive the toxicology results, authorities won't be able to confirm that Tai had fentanyl in his system, Douglas County Coroner Jill Romann said.
Chris Page, principal of Highlands Ranch High School, sent an email to parents Wednesday to let parents know about Tai's death and to stress that they keep an open dialogue with their kids.
"As parents, you are the very best support system in meeting your child's needs," Page wrote.
A crisis team was available to meet with students and staff Wednesday.