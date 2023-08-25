Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero provided a safety update during Thursday’s board of education meeting, outlining the steps taken over the summer to address parental concerns in the aftermath of the shootings at the district’s flagship campus, East High School.

Here are four takeaways:

The return of armed police officers or “School Resource Officers”

The Denver Police Department agreed to fund officers for the 2023-2024 academic year. While the agreement with the police department — called a “Memorandum of Understanding” — hasn’t been finalized, it is for a single year. Marrero and his staff said Thursday they are hopeful the city will pay the ongoing costs.

Those costs have not yet been determined.

A Denver Gazette analysis of expenses before a 2020 ban on armed police in schools found that the tally for 14 officers on 13 campuses could be similar to the $1.2 million the city paid in 2018.

District Chief of Safety Greg Cazzell said he anticipates having a signed agreement with Denver Police by next week.

“This year, we’re going to be different,” Cazzell said. “We’re going to do different.”

This time around, the district will conduct more “frequent check-ins with school leaders” to ensure the assigned police officer is the right campus fit and give administrators the ability to remove school resource officers.

The district will also offer the same national training police officers underwent to district staff.

Building safety assessments

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Trena Marsal used a common safety analogy about Swiss cheese, which describes the tendency of smaller breakdowns often leading to a system failure.

In the “Swiss cheese model,” each slice represents a safety barrier used to prevent a system failure.

Safety audits are typically conducted every year.

Marsal told the board she would like to see the district conduct more frequent checks.

During the summer break, Marsal said the district conducted building assessments, focusing on the existing camera infrastructure, fencing and outside lighting, windows and door upgrades that include alarms for doors left propped open.

“There are no immediate threats,” Marsal said.

The discipline matrix

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The district uses what’s called “the discipline matrix” to determine how to respond to problematic student behavior.

For example, student possession of a firearm — also a criminal offense — is a “Type Six” infraction recommended for a mandatory expulsion hearing, according to the matrix.

“If firearm is on school grounds, in school's possession, or there is a threat of serious bodily injury that is real and immediate, mandatory referral to DPS Dept. of Safety (3-3911) and law enforcement (911 or non-emergency 720-913-2000),” the matrix noted.

The Parents-Safety Advocacy Group and former interim deputy chief of Support Services for Department of Climate and Safety Melissa Craven have blamed safety issues on the discipline matrix and blasted the district for its inaction.

Debra Staten, deputy chief of staff, said the district is finalizing an updated discipline matrix. However, Staten provided no details on what those changes might be.

“I’m hoping that we’re not reverting back to a punitive model,” Board Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson said.

Staten also said the district provided training on the use of the discipline matrix over the summer break. Given school leaders have not yet received the proposed revisions to the discipline matrix, it is unclear what the training entailed.

The district’s discipline matrix was last updated in October 2021.

“We’re a learning institution,” Marrero said. “We can get better about being better.”

Mental Health resources

In the wake of the March 22 shooting at East that wounded two administrators, the board of education directed Marrero to work collaboratively with the city and other elected officials to fund the return of armed police and to place as many as two additional mental health professionals at “all high schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.”

It's unclear whether this happened or not.

Scott Pribble, a district spokesperson, did not respond to an inquiry on Friday.

On Thursday, district officials made a lot of hay out the $82.3 million earmarked from the general fund to address the mental health needs of students. This marks a roughly 6% increase in funding and does not include the $52.4 million in federal stimulus funding the district has set aside for staff and student well-being, among other things.

The district has more than 400 social workers and school psychologists. But with roughly 89,000 students that equates to a ratio of about 220 students for each professional.

The American School Counselor Association recommends one school counselor for every 250 students.

Board members praised the increased spending.

“Where we spend our dollars shows our priorities,” Director Michelle Quattlebaum said.