In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?
In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
The pollsters reading the tea leaves also give Republicans a decent chance of taking over the U.S. Senate and even better odds of dominating the U.S. House.
But in Colorado, Democrats running for statewide offices hold a significant lead over their Republican challengers — if the publicly-available polling data proved to be accurate.
Not all believe, however, that the "red wave" is bound to fall short in Colorado, a state that has – thanks, in part, to an influx of college-educated voters in the expanding Denver metropolitan area – turned increasingly blue over the past decade. On the eve of election night, Democrats hold a 110,000 voter registration advantage over Republicans — a comfortable lead the GOP needs to erase in order to compete.
Colorado’s top race this November features Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s quest for a third term against Republican Joe O’Dea, a construction firm owner and first-time candidate.
Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur and former congressman, seeks a second term against Heidi Ganahl, herself an entrepreneur who, as a University of Colorado regent, is the only Republican holding statewide office.
Polls have the Democratic candidates ahead in both races. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey found Polis with a 16-point lead over Ganahl, 57% to 41%, with 2% saying they prefer someone else. In similar results, Bennet leads O'Dea, 56% to 42%, with 2% supporting another candidate.
In the prominent down-ballot contest for secretary of state, Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold holds a slightly narrower lead over Republican Pam Anderson, 54% to 43%, with 3% opting for another candidate.
Polis and Bennet have consistently led their opponents in publicly released polls. Five nonpartisan surveys conducted in October showed Polis leading Ganahl by margins ranging from 13 to 18 points, according to the election data analysts at FiveThirtyEight.com. In the U.S. Senate race, the same site says six nonpartisan polls conducted in October found Bennet with leads ranging from 7 to 18 points.
But Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado Republican state chairman who managed major Republican campaigns and a columnist for Colorado Politics, is skeptical of the polling data.
"I suppose that these polls have shown that Democrats will win. They might be right," he said. "I just don’t think they are."
Wadhams said that, despite the prevailing sentiment of a "blue island," he doesn't sense that Democratic candidates in Colorado are confident of electoral victories.
"Maybe I'm going to be wrong tomorrow night," he said. "It does feel like the Republicans are doing well."
Wadhams, in particular, pointed to a handful of recent surveys conducted by GOP pollsters showed tighter races, including an internal Trafalgar Group poll released by the Ganahl campaign that had the Democrat leading by 8 points, 50% to 42%.
Another Trafalgar Group poll, released more recently, showed O'Dea trailing Bennet by just 2 points, 46% to 48%.
That, Wadhams said, might be the poll to pay really close attention to.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, which endorsed Democrats, told Colorado Politics that what she and others have seen on the ground on their get-the-vote-out efforts are candidates who are putting the work in.
Baca-Oehlert also noted Colorado's sizable population of unaffiliated voters, and they pay close to attention to the issues.
"Whether you are a Democrat, Republican or independent, you are paying attention to the issues affecting Coloradans," she said.
What she has sensed from voters, she said, is that education issues – notably an inclusive education system, strong public schools – are resonating with voters.
"When they look at the candidates that are going to uphold those values," she said, " I am hopeful what we will see tomorrow night is those candidate getting elected."
Most of Colorado’s seats in the U.S. House are viewed as safe for the incumbents, including GOP firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert. Attention has focused on a new seat, the 8th district, added following the 2020 Census. In that race, GOP state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer faces Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo. Latino voters comprise nearly 40% of the district, which stretches north of Denver.
Meanwhile, a handful of races will determine the party control of the Colorado state Senate. Democrats currently hold a 21-14 advantage — a majority that grew by one when Sen. Kevin Priola changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in August.
Though 17 state Senate seats are awaiting voter decisions in November, strategists for both parties are keying in on seven. Republicans must hold the two competitive seats already in their column, and take at least three of the remaining five to wrest control away from Democrats.
While Democrats aren’t at risk of losing control of the state House of Representatives — enjoying a 41-24 majority — Republican candidates have a shot at flipping a substantial number of seats to create a nearly evenly split legislature.
Veteran strategists will be closely watching how key counties — located along the Front Range, from Fort Collins south to Pueblo — perform.
Democrats dominate in Denver and Boulder counties; Republican run up their totals in El Paso, Douglas and Weld counties. For statewide Republican candidates to stay competitive, they have to limit their loss margins in Denver and try to win in the bellwether suburban counties, such as Jefferson and Arapahoe. Democrats have done well there recently.
On the Western Slope, GOP candidates tend to do well in Mesa County, home of Grand Junction, as well as the sparsely populated Eastern Plains.
Since the 2020 pandemic election, Colorado has added ballot drop boxes throughout the state and a system for voters to track their ballots. Colorado typically is one of the highest turnout states in the country. In 2018, turnout stood 58%; in 2020, it rose to 77%. Votes counted after Election Day trended very slightly more Republican in 2020 by about one half of one percentage point.
With only one day remaining until Election Day, just over 35% of voters have returned their ballots so far, according to Monday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, around 1.34 million ballots were returned out of the more than 3.81 million active registered voters in Colorado.
In addition to slowing gains, this year’s early voter turnout in Colorado has consistently fallen below previous years’, with the gap only widening. At this point during the 2020 election, nearly 2.54 million ballots had been returned, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. While presidential elections typically yield higher voter turnout, at this time during the 2018 midterm election, more than 1.61 million ballots were returned.
Michael Dino, a political expert who served as campaign manager for former mayor Wellington E. Webb, said a lower turnout doesn't help Democrats.
"I'll be watching to see where the votes are coming in," he said, adding that "staying blue" is "predicated on a good turnout for Democrats."
Specifically, Dino said he'll be eyeing the votes from Jefferson, Adams, Boulder, Arapahoe, as well as the counties of Larimer and Pueblo, which are known Democratic strongholds.
"The key to Democrats being successful is turnout," he said. "Certainly, the public opinion polls have favored the Democrats on the statewide tickets, but common sense says you got to turn that into people actually voting."
The Associated Press contributed to this article.