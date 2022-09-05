In August, Joel Fitzgerald Sr. became the Regional Transportation District's police chief.
RTD operates across eight counties and 40 cities, providing public transportation to over 3 million people.
Fitzgerald succeeds Robert (Bob) Grado, who stepped down in March. Deputy Chief Steve Martingano served as interim chief before Fitzgerald took the helm.
Fitzgerald brings three decades of law enforcement experience to the position. His policing career began in the Philadelphia Police Department, where he served for 17 years in various ranks. He then served as police chief in Missouri City, Texas; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Fort Worth, Texas. He later joined the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy and in May 2020 was appointed police chief in Waterloo, Iowa.
In his new position, Fitzgerald hopes to strengthen RTD’s relationship with the community, increase law enforcement presence and take creative approaches to reinforcing safety and security across RTD’s service area.
Fitzgerald spoke to The Denver Gazette about his new role and the future of RTD law enforcement. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
This is your first position in transit policing. How does this differ from your previous roles?
I don’t know that transit makes too much of a difference. Service is service and treating people with dignity and respect is part of what we have to do as police. We have to make sure we’re making people feel safe, that we respect others and that we do things in a manner consistent with what they want to see out of their law enforcement agencies.
What changes do you want to make? What is working well that you want to keep the same?
I think we have a good relationship with the officers we hire from other agencies who support the mission of the department. I anticipate us hiring with the understanding that it’s going to take a while to train officers. What we need to do is hire the right people with the right communication skills who are dedicated to the type of policing we do. We need to have great relationships with the other agencies we work with. I need to hire folks who facilitate those relationships and treat customers with dignity and respect.
Do I expect us to expand exponentially? Yes, I do. But I expect us to hire the right people at the right pace and keep our relationships with those who help to provide safety and security now.
What obstacles have you overcome to get to this point?
Every police chief has obstacles and decisions that determine whether they’re going to demonstrate integrity or go with the flow. I’ve been labeled as a disrupter at times. I come into organizations and change things for the better.
It’s different to join an organization that I haven’t really heard any negatives about. We get misbranded. We’re dealing with the perception that crime is rampant when, in fact, our numbers for crime have been declining. We need the public to understand that we’re not going to be perfect. No public transportation system is absolutely perfect or crime-free, but we want people to feel comfortable. If our folks are present and engaged, everybody is better off.
What challenges do you foresee facing in your position?
We’re in an era when police recruiting is hurting all over the country. What’s going to separate RTD from other agencies is our brand, how we deal with things, how we communicate and how we work with community groups and other agencies.
Hiring is going to be No. 1 on the priority list. We are also working toward infrastructure changes to ensure that we have a police facility that accommodates the number of officers we will eventually expand to. I have experience in that area.
Ensuring that there’s internal communication going on between me and my cohorts in other divisions is a definite priority. Right now, I’m in the midst of scheduling meetings with other police chiefs in the area to talk about what we can do better, what they need from us and what we need from them.
What is RTD doing about the spike in crime at Union Station? What does the future of crime management throughout RTD look like?
One of my plans is to create positions that are accountable for each individual area we have. What you’ll see, especially in the Union Station area, is a commitment of resources and creative strategies you may not have seen before.
We have to look at what the problems are, attack the problems at their heart, work cooperatively with the other agencies and work with our citizen stakeholders. We have to be a visible safety and security measure that often prevents things from happening. I’m good at installing these types of systems.
I’m very fond of Denver. I’ve been made to feel very welcome. My pledge to the community is to work hard to live up to the expectations you have of safety and security. I ask that people bear with us as we go through the process of growing. I’m not saying we’re perfect, but we’ll try our darndest to be the best representatives of the Denver metro community that we can be in law enforcement.