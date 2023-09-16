The Colorado Eagles informed Aaron Schneekloth in 2018 that he was not retained as head coach, a tough pill to swallow in their transition to AHL affiliate for the Avalanche.

Schneekloth — everyone calls him “Schneeks” — played seven seasons for the Eagles, orchestrated back-to-back ECHL championships from their bench, then suddenly, was relegated to assistant under newly hired head coach Greg Cronin. Schneekloth said: “Of course, you’re always disappointed at first.”

Schneeks never wavered. His loyalty and patience were finally rewarded in July when the Anaheim Ducks hired Cronin and the Eagles promoted Schneekloth to head coach.

“I removed the emotion and said, ‘This is going to be a guy that I can really learn from and he’s going to help me become a better coach,’” Schneekloth said. “I went in with the right mindset and had a great five years with Greg. I feel it set me up and I’m prepared to step into this role. I’m confident I can do a good job.”

Schneekloth, 45, detailed his hockey path with The Denver Gazette prior to the rookie tournament in Las Vegas, an event with many of the Avalanche prospects he will coach in Loveland this upcoming AHL season. A unique brand of servant leadership that’s kept him with the Eagles organization for so long — 17 years and counting — is familiar to old teammates.

Just ask defenseman Jake Marto.

Marto played alongside Schneekloth for two ECHL seasons with the Eagles and later witnessed his maturation from assistant to head coach, winning Kelly Cup titles in 2017 and ‘18. Marto said those were the best seasons of his playing career, stating, “I guarantee you it was because of Schneeks.”

The reason?

“I always felt confident playing for Schneeks. That’s how I can put it the best,” Marto explained. “He wanted it done a certain way. But he was so good at reading the room and knowing the guys. (He would be) taking in the captains and talking to them: ‘Should we get a rest here? Should we not?’ That’s what I think makes him such a great coach. He played for many years, he’s had the experience, and he knows what it’s like. … We always adapted and tried to have the best game plan we could. They always had us prepared.”

Schneekloth is now tasked with developing on-the-cusp NHL talent like 2021 first-round draft pick Oskar Olausson. The Swedish winger spent 63 games with the Eagles last season. Schneekloth made a strong first impression.

“He was the power play coach, and we talked a lot last year,” Olausson said. “It’s a good opportunity for him to be head coach. I think he’ll be great.”

Forward Matt Stienberg, who also made his Eagles debut last season, added: “(Schneekloth) is an easy guy to talk to. He listens and takes in everything. I was excited when I saw he got the job.”

It’s no picnic being Eagles head coach. Constant roster churn due to Avalanche injuries, trades and waiver additions led Colorado to suit up more than 50 players last season, Schneekloth said. The Eagles still finished with a 40-22-10 record and reached the playoffs.

“That’s a challenge every coach in the American Hockey League deals with,” Schneekloth said. “We’re here to help develop the prospects and get these players ready for the NHL. That’s our No. 1 priority. Obviously, you try and build a winning culture and have a good team on the ice to be competitive.”

Schneekloth has a knack for bringing people together. In his playing days, when teammates didn’t have family around for Thanksgiving, Schneeks welcomed those players into his own home for a meal. Marto said: “Just a great guy and good human being.”

Schneekloth was an easy choice as Eagles head coach. It was all worth the wait.

“Trust and belief are big for me. Just being a tight, bonded group,” Schneekloth said. “Everyone has got to sacrifice certain parts of their game and their ego to be a part of something bigger. If you get the right group of men in there that are willing to accept some of that, you can do some great things.”