Anti-abortion protesters celebrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe - freelancer, FR171825 AP

Advocates on both sides of the debate are expected to organize protests following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Do you approve or disapprove of the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

  • All Out For Abortion Rights Rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado state Capitol. It is organized by the Denver branch of the Party For Socialism and Liberation
  • The Speak Out for Reproduction Rights protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at  the state Capitol.
  • Defend The Right To Choose Rally will be held in Colorado Springs at 6 p.m. Protesters can meet at Acacia Park Downtown and will march from Sen. Michael Bennet's office to Sen. John Hickenlooper's office.

This list will be periodically updated throughout the day. 

