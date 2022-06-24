Advocates on both sides of the debate are expected to organize protests following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Moments after the #RoeVWade decision was announced, the Denver branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation released this flyer, calling on Denverites who wish to protest the decision, to meet outside the Colorado State Capitol starting at 5:30 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IfQqTxyRpX— Óscar A. Contreras (@oscarcontrarius) June 24, 2022
As of Friday at 10 a.m.:
- All Out For Abortion Rights Rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado state Capitol. It is organized by the Denver branch of the Party For Socialism and Liberation
- The Speak Out for Reproduction Rights protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the state Capitol.
- Defend The Right To Choose Rally will be held in Colorado Springs at 6 p.m. Protesters can meet at Acacia Park Downtown and will march from Sen. Michael Bennet's office to Sen. John Hickenlooper's office.
This list will be periodically updated throughout the day.