BOULDER — A genial but determined Alec Baldwin told a packed Boulder Theater audience on Saturday night he’s confident he will be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of the film "Rust" last October.

“I am very hopeful that when the facts come out, we will not be held criminally responsible,” Baldwin said at the 2022 Boulder International Film Festival, where he is serving as its first-ever Special Guest Programmer.

Before the planned conversation turned to a discussion of his chosen films, Baldwin addressed the “Rust” tragedy head-on, speaking directly to the more than 800 gathered about what he called the “very, very painful and very, very difficult situation” for 10 minutes.

Hutchins was shot and killed on the “Rust” film set in New Mexico when an antique Colt 45 revolver Baldwin was holding during preparation for a scene accidentally fired. While Baldwin did not specifically address the incident on Saturday, he previously said in a TV interview with George Stephanopoulos that his finger wasn’t on the trigger of the gun when it fired the shot that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza. He said he simply pulled the revolver’s hammer back without fully cocking the gun, and that the weapon fired when he released the hammer.

'I have always relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun is safe.' – Alec Baldwin

Hutchins’ family has filed a lawsuit against Baldwin alleging that reckless behavior and cost-cutting contributed to her death. The criminal investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

On Saturday, Baldwin said film actors rely fully on designated crew members to ensure the safety of all prop weapons, and that the family’s lawsuit is targeting not those who are responsible for the accident but those who have the greatest financial assets.

“The people who likely seem negligent have no money, and the people who have money are not negligent,” Baldwin said. “So we have people that are suing people that they think are deep-pocketed litigants (and), well, why sue people who don’t have any money?”

Baldwin said that in 40 years in the film industry, “I have never had any safety issues in my life.” He said actors are neither trained nor empowered to declare a weapon safe.

“When we go to work, everybody is as serious as you could possibly imagine,” he said. “They take this so seriously. So when someone whose job is to make sure of the safety of a weapon hands someone else whose job is to be the secondary layer of protection for the safety of a weapon, and they then hand you that weapon and declare that that weapon is safe … that's how I've done it my whole life. … I have always relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun is safe.”

Baldwin expressed his sadness over Hutchins’ death, which he said has not only changed him forever but he believes is sure to change the way gun scenes are handled on all TV and film sets going forward. He called Hutchins, the mother of a 9-year-old son, a lovely and talented woman who had worked hard to break the glass ceiling for Hollywood cinematographers.

“As much as she was loved by people, she was admired by people,” he said. “She was a woman who had a good career and was on her way to a great career. So when this happened, everybody was really, really sickened.”

But he also forcefully defended the overall safety record of the film industry.

“Think of all the billions — I mean with a B — of rounds of ammunition that have been fired on a movie or TV set in the last 75 years ­— and four people have died,” Baldwin said. “Now, you compare that record to the opioid industry, the airline industry, the automobile industry, the gun industry itself. I could go on and on.”

Baldwin said fallout from the accidental death could lead to the elimination of nearly all live weapons that shoot rounds from film and TV sets. He expects guns to be replaced by “weighted plastic” imitations and that special-effects artists will add the sound and visual firing effects of a gun in post-production — a prediction that drew applause from the Boulder crowd.

“But the thing to remember is that guns are fired in films because that's what audiences want. Maybe not this crowd — a festival crowd where you want to watch something that's a little bit more complicated … but we are never going to take guns out of the movies. People want this. They view this as drama. So there are two separate issues here — the place that guns themselves have in our society, and then the place that modified safety regulations (will have on sets), and I am very much looking forward to contributing whatever I can to that conversation.”

Baldwin then ceded the on-stage conversation back to host Ron Bostwick, who asked about Baldwin’s three film selections as the festival’s Special Guest Programmer: “Julia,” “Dr. Strangelove” and “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.”