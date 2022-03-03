If You Go

Arvada Center 2022-23 Theater Season

Sept. 9-Oct. 9: “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) and James Lapine (book), Main Stage Theatre

Sept. 30-Nov. 6: “The River Bride,” by Marisela Treviño Orta, Black Box Theatre

Nov. 25-Dec. 31: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” by Alan Menken (music), Howard Ashman and Tim Rice (lyrics) and Linda Woolverton (book), Main Stage Theatre

Feb. 24-May 20, 2023: “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, Black Box Theatre

March 17-May 18, 2023: “The Book Club Play,” Black Box Theatre

April 7-May 7, 2023: “Damn Yankees,” Jerry Ross and Richard Adler (music and lyrics), Douglass Wallop and George Abbott (book), Main Stage Theatre