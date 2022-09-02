While city agencies once again begin allowing food trucks to operate in Lower Downtown following a July 17 shooting at 20th and Larimer streets that involved Denver police, purveyors are eager to see things get back to normal, and managers of nearby taverns are happy to have them back.
“What are a bunch of intoxicated people going to do when they don’t have food to sober up?” asked one manager of a bar a block from the site of the shooting. He requested that his name and that of his establishment not be used.
The food trucks, which the tavern manager said he doubted played a significant role in the shooting, are a positive draw that makes the area attractive to a broader group, he told The Denver Gazette. He noted that part of LoDo east of the ballpark, dominated by liquor establishments, lacks the music and art attractions that add a wider appeal to the area farther north in RiNo.
Food trucks and carts recently were allowed back into the area following an update to emergency rules issued by the city’s departments of Transportation and Infrastructure and Excise and Licenses. Trucks operating in a 30-block area of LoDo that wraps the north corner of downtown are required to close by 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and to close by 9 p.m. this Sunday, leading into the Monday holiday.
In the 2000 block of Market Street and the 1900 block of Blake Street close to the shooting site, a handful of trucks are allowed to operate until midnight. Individual peddlers and pushcarts can operate until midnight throughout LoDo.
The city has denied that the rules, set to continue for six months, are a direct response to the shooting, but rather seek to avoid large gatherings as bars close, preventing opportunities for conflicts and violence.
The rules take effect amid concerns of rising crime in Denver that were brought to intense focus following the July shooting, when officers opened fire on one man while responding to an altercation outside a bar and wounded six bystanders.
Elijio Gonzales, who was busy serving a lunch crowd Friday from his Breakfast and Lunch Burrito truck on Wazee Street a few blocks south, said he likes doing business in LoDo, but is relieved not to be operating where the shooting had occurred. “I’m happier where I am right now,” he said.
Other tavern managers concur with the idea that a broader customer audience reduces the danger of crime. Jesse Scott, who was managing lunch operations at the Denver Chop House a few blocks west, said he was pleased to see the carts and vans back. “I think they’re good; I don’t mind them at all,” he said.
Scott said the trucks and the plethora of taverns that accompanied the opening of McGregor Square have given visitors a wider range of options that improve the business climate, particularly during summer, which he says tends to be a slower season. Pointing north across 20th to Coors Field, he added that a better year for the Colorado Rockies would also have helped business.