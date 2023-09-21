Alexandra Kelly, an Aurora resident, used to commute 35 minutes to bring her son, Mark-Anthony, to preschool every day.

Now, with the opening of Aurora Highlands P-8 school, bringing her son to school is only a six-minute walk.

"It's been such a blessing to be able to have him start at the school in pre-k," Kelly said. "Being able to walk to school is really awesome."

Aurora Highlands P-8, the first of four new schools in the Aurora Highlands community, opened for the 2023-24 school year after the school's construction finished over the summer, according to a news release. Funding for the school came from a $300 million bond measure approved by Aurora voters in 2016.

The new and developing 4,000-acre master-planned community is just east of E-470 and south of DIA.

Aurora Highlands P-8 currently serves more than 300 students in preschool through eighth grade and, as the community grows, will be able to serve 1,000 students.

Founding principal Josh Cooley said it's been "an exciting and rewarding" experience to watch the school go from concept to reality.

"It seems like just yesterday we were digging a hole and getting our pictures taken, and now here we are," Cooley said. "We're proud to be a school where students feel inspired to take risks and empowered to become curious learners in a culturally diverse and ever-changing world."

Cooley is in his seventh year being a principal and said he chose to come to a P-8 school because he loves watching children grow and learn together.

"I just love the chance to really get to know the kids and watch them grow and watch our older students be mentors to the younger students," Cooley said. "It's already starting to take shape here in a really short period of time and it's just been wonderful to see."

Cooley spoke to a crowd of excited students, parents and staff members at the school's grand opening ceremony Thursday — which culminated with a ribbon-cutting and free food.

Students played on the new playground, which overlooks the mountains, and showed community members around their new school.

Sixth grade student Chloe McBroom, who can walk to Aurora Highlands P-8 unlike her previous school, said her favorite things about her new school are her science class and the library.

She pointed in excitement toward the spot she usually sits in her new classroom, saying she loves her teachers and classmates.

"I actually knew one of my teachers before she went to this school and I like my other teacher, too, she's a great teacher," McBroom said. "And I really like the library here."

Sarah Douglas, a mother of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who will be attending Aurora Highlands P-8, said she is thankful for the school's opening.

Douglas's son has a learning disability and the school she sent him to before didn't do everything it should've done to accommodate him, she said.

"The Aurora Public School special education department has just been on it like I've been getting questionnaires and I've been involved in this whole process and it's just been absolutely amazing," Douglas said. "I'm really thankful for this school."

Seventh-grade student Rose Vasquez Montoya said she was nervous about starting at a new school, but that the people and atmosphere at Aurora Highlands P-8 "encourage self-expression and excitement."

"I can be my true and ethnic self because this school has put so much love and heart into making us feel comfortable in our own skin," Montoya said. "It's incredible how this environment has allowed me to grow not just academically, but also as a person."

Aurora is holding a second grand opening ceremony Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. for Del Mar Academy, another new P-8 school opened this year in northwestern Aurora next to the Aurora Hills Golf Course.