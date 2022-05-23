Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on Monday tweeted that council members Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo attended a conference in Paris using taxpayer dollars.
"For Aurora city council members to be attending a conference, in Paris of all places, is an insult to the hardworking taxpayers of this city," Coffman wrote in the tweet. "This morning, I will be putting in a request to City Manager Jim Twombly for a complete breakdown of their expenses."
Taking a European Vacation at Taxpayers’ Expense pic.twitter.com/m3uXno1tR7— Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) May 23, 2022
Coffman also said he would introduce a proposal on prohibiting council members from "ever again using tax dollars to pay for a trip to an international conference."
City staff said Marcano and Murillo attended the International Making Cities Livable conference, which is held in different cities around the world every year. Last year, the conference was in Carmel, Indiana.
Staff also said all council members, as well as the mayor, have an annual travel budget.
Council member Alison Coombs responded to Coffman's tweet by asking about his trip leading a delegation to El Salvador last year, as well as previous council and mayor visits to South Korea and El Salvador, among other events elected officials have participated in.
